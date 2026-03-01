145th Founders Day Luncheon

This is a ticket for NAASC-Chicago members only. You will enter the discount code provided to all current paid members in order to receive your membership discount of $10. General Member tickets will be $75 after the discount
Want the discount? You can pay for your NAASC ($50 general member) and NAASC Chicago ($50) membership today to get the membership ticket price ($75). For other membership payment options please email [email protected] before purchasing.
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