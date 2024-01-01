PAWS Membership 2024-2025

Join PAWS and Make a Difference at ECS!!
Dear Parents,
We're excited to invite you to become a part of PAWS (Parents Active With Students), our dedicated parent-teacher association at ECS! By joining PAWS, you are not only supporting your child but also enhancing the entire school community in a multitude of meaningful ways.
What is PAWS?
PAWS stands for Parents Active With Students, and it's a vital organization separate from the school, operated entirely by parent volunteers. Our mission is to support ECS by organizing events and activities that enrich our students' educational experience and foster a spirited community.
What Does PAWS Do?
PAWS members are instrumental in:
- Hosting lend-a-paw and spirit nights.
- Providing classroom support.
- Funding teacher grants and sponsoring field trips.
- Enhancing our fine arts programs.
- Organizing teacher appreciation event, and many more
Special Early Bird Membership Offer:
Join before June 15th for a reduced fee of only $30.00 per family! After June 15th, the membership fee will be $35.00 per family for the 2024-2025 school year.
Membership Benefits Include:
- $5.00 discount on one club membership per child, for the 2024-2025 school year.
- $15.00 credit towards one field trip per child, for the 2024-2025 school year.
- Discount code for 3% off School Spirit Wear.
Joining PAWS not only supports our wonderful parent volunteers and their initiatives but also provides you with exclusive discounts and benefits.
Become a PAWS Member Today!
Together, we can make a significant impact on our children's education and school experience. Sign up now to take advantage of our early bird special and be a part of something great at ECS!
Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a difference. We look forward to welcoming you to PAWS!