PAWS Membership 2024-2025

Join PAWS and Make a Difference at ECS!!

Dear Parents,

We're excited to invite you to become a part of PAWS (Parents Active With Students), our dedicated parent-teacher association at ECS! By joining PAWS, you are not only supporting your child but also enhancing the entire school community in a multitude of meaningful ways.

What is PAWS?

PAWS stands for Parents Active With Students, and it's a vital organization separate from the school, operated entirely by parent volunteers. Our mission is to support ECS by organizing events and activities that enrich our students' educational experience and foster a spirited community.

What Does PAWS Do?

PAWS members are instrumental in:

Hosting lend-a-paw and spirit nights.

Providing classroom support.

Funding teacher grants and sponsoring field trips.

Enhancing our fine arts programs.

Organizing teacher appreciation event, and many more

Special Early Bird Membership Offer:





Join before June 15th for a reduced fee of only $30.00 per family! After June 15th, the membership fee will be $35.00 per family for the 2024-2025 school year.

Membership Benefits Include:

$5.00 discount on one club membership per child, for the 2024-2025 school year.

$15.00 credit towards one field trip per child, for the 2024-2025 school year.

Discount code for 3% off School Spirit Wear.

Joining PAWS not only supports our wonderful parent volunteers and their initiatives but also provides you with exclusive discounts and benefits.

Become a PAWS Member Today!

Together, we can make a significant impact on our children's education and school experience. Sign up now to take advantage of our early bird special and be a part of something great at ECS!

Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a difference. We look forward to welcoming you to PAWS!



