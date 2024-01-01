Logo
Parents Active With Students
PAWS Membership 2024-2025

Join PAWS and Make a Difference at ECS!!

 

Dear Parents,

We're excited to invite you to become a part of PAWS (Parents Active With Students), our dedicated parent-teacher association at ECS! By joining PAWS, you are not only supporting your child but also enhancing the entire school community in a multitude of meaningful ways.

 

What is PAWS?

PAWS stands for Parents Active With Students, and it's a vital organization separate from the school, operated entirely by parent volunteers. Our mission is to support ECS by organizing events and activities that enrich our students' educational experience and foster a spirited community.

 

What Does PAWS Do?

PAWS members are instrumental in:

  • Hosting lend-a-paw and spirit nights.
  • Providing classroom support.
  • Funding teacher grants and sponsoring field trips.
  • Enhancing our fine arts programs.
  • Organizing teacher appreciation event, and many more

 

Special Early Bird Membership Offer:


Join before June 15th for a reduced fee of only $30.00 per family! After June 15th, the membership fee will be $35.00 per family for the 2024-2025 school year.

 

Membership Benefits Include:

  • $5.00 discount on one club membership per child, for the 2024-2025 school year.
  • $15.00 credit towards one field trip per child, for the 2024-2025 school year.
  • Discount code for 3% off School Spirit Wear.

 

Joining PAWS not only supports our wonderful parent volunteers and their initiatives but also provides you with exclusive discounts and benefits.

 

Become a PAWS Member Today!

Together, we can make a significant impact on our children's education and school experience. Sign up now to take advantage of our early bird special and be a part of something great at ECS!

 

Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a difference. We look forward to welcoming you to PAWS!


