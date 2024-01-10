Second Chance Cats Memberships

Annual Friend of Hudson Sponsorship includes one annual sponsor dinner, extra open hours on Fridays, and choosing a name for a cat. Provide a non-offensive cat name, and we'll give the name to a fitting cat!
Your gift of $750 provides Hudson's friends with food and medication. Your gift also helps Stolt pay utilities to keep the rescue going in Hudson's honor, keeping his adoptable cat friends safe and warm!
Kennel Sponsorship Program
$1,000
Valid for one year
The Kennel Sponsorship includes a name plaque on the kennel and a quarterly email about cats in your sponsored kennel. Your gift of $1,000 will help cover the costs of the kennel for one year. It will provide quality food, toys, and litter for the occupants!
The kennels are in our Pawlor and Ballroom. The kennels are used for new kitties during intake and for cats with medical needs. Your gift also goes towards getting the kennel occupants the medical care they need.
Includes the Friend of Hudson perks.
Room Sponsorship Program
$1,250
Valid for one year
The Room Sponsorship includes a name plaque on the room and a quarterly email about what is happening in your sponsored room! Your gift of $1,250 will help cover the costs of the room for one year. It will provide quality food, toys, and litter for the occupants!
The cats live in one of our six cat rooms. The cats are sorted based on their age, medical needs, and personalities. Your gift of $1,250 will go towards the room of your choosing.
Includes the Friend of Hudson perks.
