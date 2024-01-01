Shop Local! Crawford County Ohio Farm Hop

The Crawford County Homesteader’s Community invites you to join us for the next "Shop Local! Farm Hop" across the Crawford County Ohio area.





What’s a Farm Hop?





A fun-filled day exploring Crawford County’s finest in local farms and homesteads. You will:

Participate in farm related activities

Sample local farm fare

Tour our farms, and

Get to know our AMAZING local farmers!





Each farm or homestead will have their own activities to offer on the day of the event which may include farm products for sale, tours, Q&A’s, demos, exclusive CSA sign ups, and maybe even a hayride or two.





WHEN: Saturday, August 10th from 10AM-3PM (rain or shine)





WHERE: Across the Crawford County Ohio Area

HOW: Once you’ve signed up, keep an eye out for event updates via email where we will send you map of the participating farms for the day of the event.





COST: FREE (get your tickets at Linktr.ee/AbundantlyBlessedFarm)





Sunscreen, water bottles, mud boots, and an open mind for adventure and fun are recommended! Children are encouraged to join us, however, dogs and pets should remain at home please (remember, these are working farms). Have a farm/homestead and interested in participating? Send us an email for details!

SHOP local, SUPPORT local, and STAY local.