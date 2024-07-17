Fundraising for Church-Capela Nossa Senhora da Boa Vista

Clutch with Necklace Handle 2 name initials
$80
50% will go to the artisan and 50% to the church
Clutch with 2 initials
$60
50% will go to the artisan and 50% to the church
Donation
$10
We appreciate
From my KID to the church
$5
Let them feel part of it :)
Add a donation for Brasil/Nai

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!