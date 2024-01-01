Bingo Blitz Benefiting Dallas CASA

This event will be a fun-filled evening in support of Dallas CASA and will include food and drinks, a silent auction and Bingo!

We hope you will consider supporting the event and the inspiring work done by Dallas CASA through a sponsorship,

donation for the silent auction and/or attendance at the event!









CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is the national philanthropy for Kappa Alpha Theta. CASA recruits, trains and

supervises community members to serve as advocates for children living in the protective care of the state. The volunteers work

tirelessly to protect children and restore childhoods through educational, medical and therapeutic advocacy and more. Children

navigating the child welfare system need to know they are seen, heard and valued.





We look forward to seeing you on October 3!





Liza Wentzel

Co-President Dallas Alumnae Chapter





Jenni Scoggins

Co-President Dallas Alumnae Chapter





Alyssa Powers

Co-Chair Bingo Blitz





Rachael Skinner

Co-Chair Bingo Blitz