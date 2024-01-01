Logo
United Irish of Southwest Florida
Hooley in The Kitchen - United Irish of SW Florida

8595 College Pkwy #270, Fort Myers, FL 33919, USA

Hooley in The Kitchen! Corned Beef Dinner - $35.00 - includes a Salad, Corned Beef and Cabbage with all the trimmings plus dessert!

Get your reservation booked for this great event!
Enjoy Music by Bart Cournane!



Event is sponsored by Donal Dowling of Century 21 - selling paradise!

