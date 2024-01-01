United Irish of Southwest Florida
Hooley in The Kitchen - United Irish of SW Florida
8595 College Pkwy #270, Fort Myers, FL 33919, USA
Hooley in The Kitchen! Corned Beef Dinner - $35.00 - includes a Salad, Corned Beef and Cabbage with all the trimmings plus dessert!
Get your reservation booked
for this great event!
and
Enjoy Music by Bart Cournane!
Event is sponsored by Donal Dowling of Century 21 - selling paradise!
