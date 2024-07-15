Sponsorship Levels: Breaking Down Barriers to Nursing Conference

As a Gold Sponsor you will receive:
- 4'X8' Vendor Table
- 2 Chairs
- 2 Lunches
- Organization name and 1 point of contact included in event program and marketing materials list.
- Organization shout out and recognition during social media roll-out
Platinum Sponsor
$500
As a Platinum Sponsor you will receive:
- 4'X8' Vendor Table
- 2 Chairs
- 2 Lunches
- Organization name and 1 point of contact included in event program and marketing materials list.
- Organization shout out and recognition during social media roll-out
-Additional space provided for advertisement at event registration area
- Main lobby area table
- Organization logo included in programs and marketing materials
Diamond Sponsor
$1,000
As a Diamond Sponsor you will receive:
- 4'X8' Vendor Table
- 2 Chairs
- 2 Lunches
- Organization name and 1 point of contact included in event program and marketing materials list.
- Organization shout out and recognition during social media roll-out
-Additional space provided for advertisement at event registration area
- Main lobby area table
- Organization logo included in programs and marketing materials
- 5 minutes of speaking time in main conference room with all attendees
-Mention and thank as Diamond Level Sponsor at opening and closing remarks
-Event raffle basket in organization colors and with organization representation
