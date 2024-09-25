Sales closed

2024 Fall Splash Ball Clinic // LAAC Water Polo

431 W 7th St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Add a donation for LAAC Water Polo

$

Splash Ball Registration
$60
🏊‍♂️ Join us for the Splash Ball Water Polo Clinic at the Los Angeles Athletic Club! 🏅 If possible, please pay with ACH transfer. If using a credit card please consider making a small donation to our fundraising platform, Zeffy, which eliminates processing fees for nonprofits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!