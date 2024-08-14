Mala Waldron & Soulful Sound: Sunday, September 15, 2024
$10
The Mala Waldron & Soulful Sound (the Soulful Sound Quartet) is a group of internationally acclaimed jazz virtuosos headed by jazz vocalist/pianist/composer Waldron, the daughter of renowned pianist/composer, Mal Waldron and goddaughter of Billie Holiday.
The Mala Waldron & Soulful Sound (the Soulful Sound Quartet) is a group of internationally acclaimed jazz virtuosos headed by jazz vocalist/pianist/composer Waldron, the daughter of renowned pianist/composer, Mal Waldron and goddaughter of Billie Holiday.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!