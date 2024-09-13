2024-2025 Norris Childers PTO - Sponsorship

Childers Elementary is committed to promoting student achievement through high expectations and challenging learning opportunities which are incorporated through innovative student driven activities.





We want to maintain high standards of excellence and provide our students with an exceptional education. We are asking for help from our community in sponsorships. This year's top goal is to install a Basketball Court on the right side of the building to enhance recreational uses for Students and Faculty.





We have developed a tier sponsorship program to help meet our school needs. This will allow you as a business to receive recognition within our community throughout our academic school year.





Tier Sponsorship Levels:





Platinum - over $500

* Company recognition in all programs shared at school events.

* Company Name placed on a banner in front of school.

* Company Name mentioned on our PTO Facebook Page this school year.

* Company name printed on our Field Trip/Fun Run T-Shirts.

* Recognition in the yearbook.





Gold - $500

* Company recognition in all programs shared at school events.

* Company Name placed on a banner in front of school.

* Company Name mentioned on our PTO Facebook Page this school year.

* Company name printed on our Field Trip/Fun Run T-Shirts.





Silver - $250

* Mention on our PTO Facebook Page this school year.

* Company Name placed on a banner in front of school.

* Company name printed on our Field Trip/Fun Run T-Shirts.





Bronze- $175

* Company Name placed on a banner in front of school.





If you are able to contribute, please make your checks payable to Norris Childers PTO

Contributions are Tax Deductible. A Tax ID Form can be provided upon request.





Corporate sponsorships are due by Friday September 13th, 2024.