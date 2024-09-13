PISTOLS AND PURSES BINGO

1150 N Newsom St

Mineola, TX 75773

EVENT SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship includes a VIP table for 8 with two bottles of wine, social media posts and business advertisements on all marketing material.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship includes a reserved VIP table for 8 with 2 bottles of wine, social medial posts and business recognition at the event.

Purse sponsor with reserved table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 with 2 bottles of wine and business recognition during one round of bingo

Gun sponsor with reserved table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 with 2 bottles of wine and business recognition during one round of bingo

Purse sponsor
$300

Business recognition as purse sponsor during one round of bingo THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.

Gun sponsor
$300

Business recognition as gun sponsor during one round of bingo THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.

Second chance sponsor
$200

Business recognition during one second chance round of bingo. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.

Game sponsor
$150

Business recognition during one round of bingo. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.

VIP table
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 in a premium location and 2 bottles of wine.

Add a donation for Alba Golden Isd Education Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!