PISTOLS AND PURSES BINGO

This sponsorship includes a VIP table for 8 with two bottles of wine, social media posts and business advertisements on all marketing material.
This sponsorship includes a reserved VIP table for 8 with 2 bottles of wine, social medial posts and business recognition at the event.
Reserved table for 8 with 2 bottles of wine and business recognition during one round of bingo
Reserved table for 8 with 2 bottles of wine and business recognition during one round of bingo
Business recognition as purse sponsor during one round of bingo THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.
Business recognition as gun sponsor during one round of bingo THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.
Business recognition during one second chance round of bingo. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.
Business recognition during one round of bingo. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.
Reserved table for 8 in a premium location and 2 bottles of wine.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!