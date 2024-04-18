2024 Fired Up 5K

The first 125 registrants will receive a custom goody bag with cup, energy bars, T-shirt and other awesome surprises.
The first 125 registrants will receive a custom goody bag with cup, energy bars, T-shirt and other awesome surprises.
T shirt only
$20
Additional T-shirt or registrants after first 125.
Additional T-shirt or registrants after first 125.
Sponsor Breakfast for Heroes during 50th Annual EMS Week
$50
May 19-25 marks the 50th anniversary of National EMS Week. Sponsor breakfast for a shift of firefighters during this week. Only 22 Sponsorships available- details provided via email! For more info. contact [email protected]
May 19-25 marks the 50th anniversary of National EMS Week. Sponsor breakfast for a shift of firefighters during this week. Only 22 Sponsorships available- details provided via email! For more info. contact [email protected]
Add a donation for Citizens Fire Academy Alumni of Sugar Land
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!