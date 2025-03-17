TILTshift Dance, fiscally sponsored by San Diego Dance Theater
Help us bring San Diego's first Asian American Dance Festival to the stage!
Help us raise funds for AADF2025 with your own team fundraising page. All donations raised through your team page will go directly towards festival production expenses including pay for artists, technical and stage support, and theater venues.
