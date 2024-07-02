2024 Feel Good Giving Week

3-ticket bundle // $200 Amazon Gift Card (Firmwide) // Enter to win this gift card to one of the world's largest retailers, Amazon! // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Stephanie Fox
50% off Special -- American Airlines Bundle (Firmwide)
$45
This includes 3 tickets
3-ticket bundle // $300 American Airlines Gift Card (Firmwide) // Fly away to your next adventure with a $300 American Airlines Gift Card designed to elevate your well-deserved PTO. // Exclusively for all employees, it's your ticket to adventure and relaxation! // Donated by John Paul de Frank
50% Off Special -- Beck Gift Bundle (Firmwide)
$15
This includes 3 tickets
3-ticket bundle // Beck Gift Set (Firmwide) // This 3-ticket bundle special is for the gift set, which includes an array of Beck-branded items, including a plush blanket, a 25-ounce Corkcicle, a hat, a leather-bound journal, and an insulated mug for your coffee. // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Bryce Morrow
50% Off Special -- Golf Gift by Fred Bundle (Firmwide)
$45
This includes 3 tickets
3-ticket bundle // Golf Enthusiast Gift Set Curated by Fred Perpall (Firmwide) // Calling all golf lovers! Elevate your game with our exclusive Golf Enthusiast Gift Set. This premium set includes handpicked USGA swag, recommended books to up your golfing knowledge, and a few surprises tailored just for you by our CEO. Perfect for seasoned golfers and newbies, this set promises to enhance your golfing experience. // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Fred Perpall
50% Off Special -- Broncos + Populous Bundle (Firmwide)
$75
This includes 3 tickets
3-ticket bundle // 2 tickets to a Denver Broncos game + Populus hotel (Denver) // Get your Broncos gear ready! This item includes two tickets to a to-be-determined Denver Broncos home game during the 2024 football season. // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Matt Archuletta & Doug Spuler
- Additional Benefits: On game night, you’ll stay at the first carbon-positive hotel in the U.S., the Beck-built Populus Denver, for up to a $350 credit.
- Game Selection: The donating parties will work with the winner to select the game that best fits their schedule.
- Travel Arrangements: A hotel stay is the only travel arrangement included with this item.
50% off Special -- Eataly Bundle (Firmwide)
$30
This includes 3 tickets
3-ticket bundle // $200 Eataly Gift Card // Enjoy a gourmet culinary experience with a $200 gift card to Eataly, where you can indulge in authentic Italian cuisine and explore artisanal products. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel not included // Donated by Scott Lowe
50% off Special -- Day with Humberto Bundle (Mexico-only)
$30
This includes 3 tickets
3-ticket bundle // Day with Humberto Trevino (Mexico) // Experience a day in the life of the Director General with Humberto Trevino, including lunch and one-on-one time. // Note: The date and time will be coordinated with Humberto the next time he travels to your office in the Mexico region. // Exclusive to Mexico employees // Donated by Humberto Trevino
50% Off Special -- Nordstrom Bundle (Firmwide)
$37
This includes 3 tickets
3-ticket bundle // $250 Nordstrom Gift Card (Firmwide) // Enter to win this gift card to America's leading fashion retailer, Nordstrom! // Donated by Brian Miller
50% Off Special -- Starbucks + Amazon Bundle (Firmwide)
$30
This includes 3 tickets
3-ticket bundle // Starbucks and Amazon Gift Cards (Firmwide) // Love to shop online but need help staying focused? Enter to win this $30 gift card to Starbucks for some caffeinated energy, and then head to Amazon, where you'll have $150 to shop all you want! // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Ben Bard
50% off Special! -- Defender Outdoors Bundle (Firmwide)
$75
This includes 3 tickets
3-ticket Bundle // Lunch and a round of sporting clays for four with Scot Bennett at Defender Outdoors in Fort Worth. // Day, time and logistics to be coordinated with Scot // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Fort Worth not included // Donated by Scot Bennett
50% Off Special -- Fishing with Ryan Bundle
$75
This includes 3 tickets
3-ticket bundle // Spend a memorable day fishing with Ryan Toth aboard El Capitano Charters, led by Captain Chad Hickman. // Details are to be coordinated directly with Ryan. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Tampa not included // Donated by Ryan Toth
$200 Amazon Gift Card (Firmwide)
$20
Enter to win this gift card to one of the world's largest retailers, Amazon! // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Stephanie Fox
$300 American Airlines Gift Card (Firmwide)
$30
Fly away to your next adventure with a $300 American Airlines Gift Card designed to elevate your well-deserved PTO. // Exclusively for all employees, it's your ticket to adventure and relaxation! // Donated by John Paul de Frank
Beck Gift Set (Firmwide)
$10
Win Beck swag! The gift set includes an array of Beck-branded items, including a plush blanket, a 25-ounce Corkcicle, a hat, a leather-bound journal, and an insulated mug for your coffee. // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Bryce Morrow
$250 Nordstrom Gift Card (Firmwide)
$25
Enter for a chance to win a $250 Nordstrom gift card, perfect for indulging in fashion-forward finds at America's premier retailer. // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Brian Miller.
Golf Enthusiast Gift Set Curated by Fred Perpall (Firmwide)
$35
Calling all golf lovers! Elevate your game with our exclusive Golf Enthusiast Gift Set. This premium set includes handpicked USGA swag, recommended books to up your golfing knowledge, and a few surprises tailored just for you by our CEO. Perfect for seasoned golfers and newbies, this set promises to enhance your golfing experience. // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Fred Perpall
Starbucks and Amazon Gift Cards (Firmwide)
$20
Love to shop online but need help staying focused? Enter to win this $30 gift card to Starbucks for some caffeinated energy, and then head to Amazon, where you'll have $150 to shop all you want! // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Ben Bard
Dinner at Nobu Atlanta (Firmwide)
$50
Delight in an unforgettable dining experience at Nobu Atlanta with a dinner valued up to $500. Beck proudly designed and built the renowned Nobu Hotel and Restaurant in 2022. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Atlanta not included. // Donated by Ben Watkins
$100 to Still Austin Whiskey Co. - 2 Winners! (Firmwide)
$10
Raise a Glass! Two lucky winners will discover the art of craft distilling with a $100 gift card to Still Austin Whiskey Co.! Located in the heart of Austin, this distillery is renowned for its meticulously crafted spirits, from smooth bourbons to flavorful whiskeys. Explore their tasting room, enjoy a distillery tour, or take home a bottle of your favorite spirit. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Austin not included // Donated by Ryan Therrell
$100 Gift Card to Cork & Barrel Kitchen in Austin (Firmwide)
$10
Experience the charm of an authentic Irish pub with a modern twist at Cork & barrel Craft Kitchen and Microbrewery. Whether you like artisanal dishes, craft beers, or signature cocktails, this gift card promises a unique outing. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Austin not included // Donated by Ryan Therrell
$100 Gift Card to Oasis Texas Brewing Company (Firmwide)
$10
Nestled in the scenic beauty of the Texas Hill Country, OTBC offers more than just great beer—it’s an experience. Sip on their award-winning brews while enjoying breathtaking views of Lake Travis. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Austin not included // Donated by Ryan Therrell
Mrs. Perez Gourmet Chips and Salsa Gift Basket (DFW-only)
$5
Mrs. Perez is a Jalisco native who began cooking at seven. Encouraged by her kids, including Accounting Manager Mary Perez, she began bottling her salsa to raise money for the children and school she cooks for every day. As part of the basket, you will receive three flavors of homemade salsa and chips. // Exclusive to DFW employees; pickup at Dallas HQ // Donated by Mary Perez
$100 Gift Card to Café Pacific in Dallas (Firmwide)
$10
An institution in Dallas dining for over 40 years, Cafe Pacific is a friendly "neighborhood seafood restaurant" in the heart of Highland Park Village. From complimentary valet parking to outstanding service, Café Pacific offers sophistication without snobbery. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Dallas not included // Donated by Matt Leyman
$100 Gift card to Original Market Diner in Dallas (Firmwide)
$10
A Dallas institution, Original Market Diner, has been around for ages and makes a mean...everything! You are guaranteed a great meal, from coffee to omelets to pie and chicken fried steak. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Dallas not included // Donated by Christine Vergos
$200 Eataly Gift Card (Firmwide)
$20
Enjoy a gourmet culinary experience with a $200 gift card to Eataly, where you can indulge in authentic Italian cuisine and explore artisanal products. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel not included // Donated by Scott Lowe
Homemade Korean Meal for Four (DFW-only)
$15
Enjoy a bespoke menu of delicious homemade Korean goodies from renowned amateur Korean chef Yunjoo Namkoong // Exclusive to Dallas and Fort Worth employees // Yunjoo will coordinate with the winner to customize the meal // Donated by Yunjoo Namkoong
Golf for four at TPC Las Colinas (Firmwide)
$50
Enjoy a round of golf for four at the 18-hole, par-70 TPC Las Colinas golf course in Irving, Texas. A golf cart is included with this item. // Available Mon-Fri anytime and after noon on weekends. // Exclusive to all employees // Must redeem before June 2025 // Travel to Las Colinas is not included // Donated by Chad Schieber
2 tickets to Denver Broncos game + Populus hotel (Firmwide)
$50
Get your Broncos gear ready! This item includes two tickets to a to-be-determined Denver Broncos home game during the 2024 football season. // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Matt Archuletta & Doug Spuler
- Additional Benefits: On game night, you’ll stay at the first carbon-positive hotel in the U.S., the Beck-built Populus Denver, for up to a $350 credit.
- Game Selection: The donating parties will work with the winner to select the game that best fits their schedule.
- Travel Arrangements: A hotel stay is the only travel arrangement included with this item.
Golf w/Bryan Wilson at Grande Oaks in Davie, FL (Firmwide)
$15
Calling all experienced golfers! Three lucky winners will play a golf round with Bryan Wilson at the prestigious Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie, FL. Known as the location for the iconic movie Caddyshack, Grande Oaks offers a rich history and world-class golfing. Perfect your swing on this beautiful course and enjoy a day filled with fun, friendly competition, and fantastic company. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to play at a legendary South Florida golf club! // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to South Florida is not included // Donated by Bryan Wilson
Unleash your inner handyman with the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit. This powerhouse set features the Most Powerful Drill with AutoStop Control Mode for enhanced safety and the Fastest Driving Impact Driver. The kit includes:
- M18 FUEL 1/2" Hammer Drill
- M18 FUEL 1/4" Hex Impact Driver
- Two M18 REDLITHIUM XC 5.0Ah Battery Packs
- M18/M12 charger
- And a sturdy carrying case.
Don't miss your chance to own the ultimate toolset! // Exclusive to all employees // Donated by Milwaukee Tool and Alliance Safety
Indulge in a luxurious getaway! Enjoy a one-night stay at the elegant Kimpton Monaco Denver, where sophistication meets comfort. Unwind in your beautifully appointed room and enjoy the hotel’s top-notch amenities. To make your stay even more special, you’ll also receive a $150 dining credit to Panzano, one of Denver’s premier Italian restaurants. This package is your perfect escape for relaxation and culinary delight right in the heart of the city! // Exclusive to all employees // Hotel stay excludes certain blackout days // Travel to Denver not included // Donated by the Kimpton Monaco Denver
4 Tickets to Rockies v Mets Game - Aug 7 (Firmwide)
$50
Get ready for a showdown at Coors Field! This item includes four premium seat tickets to cheer on the Rockies as they take on the Mets in this thrilling game on Wednesday, August 7th, at 6:40 pm. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Denver not included // Donated by Travis Vap with South Valley
4 Club-Level Tickets - Rockies v Orioles - Aug 30 (Firmwide)
$65
Prepare for an unforgettable Friday evening as the Rockies take on the Baltimore Orioles on August 30th at 6:40 PM. Enjoy the game from the comfort of Club Level seats in Section 238, Row 4 & 5, Seats 1 & 2. These prime seats are next to the ‘fancy’ part of the ballpark, offering easy access to refreshments steps away. If the summer heat gets too intense, you can stand or sit inside the glass-enclosed, air-conditioned area right above your seats. It is the perfect way to enjoy a night out at the ballpark in style! // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Denver not included // Donated by Kevin O’Brien with RKR
A day fishing with Ryan Toth in Tampa (Firmwide)
$50
Spend a memorable day fishing with Ryan Toth aboard El Capitano Charters, led by Captain Chad Hickman. // Details are to be coordinated directly with Ryan. // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Tampa not included // Donated by Ryan Toth
Sporting clays at Defender Outdoors in Fort Worth (Firmwide)
$50
Lunch and a round of sporting clays for four with Scot Bennett at Defender Outdoors in Fort Worth. // Day, time and logistics to be coordinated with Scot // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Fort Worth not included // Donated by Scot Bennett
Day with Humberto Trevino (Mexico-only)
$20
Experience a day in the life of the Director General with Humberto Trevino, including lunch and one-on-one time. // Note: The date and time will be coordinated with Humberto the next time he travels to your office in the Mexico region. // Exclusive to Mexico employees // Donated by Humberto Trevino
Ticket to the Monterrey Grill Academy Event (Firmwide)
$20
Enter for a chance to win one ticket to our exclusive Grill Academy event in Monterrey on October 25 // This event is exclusive to all employees // Travel to Monterrey is not included // Donated by Andrea Alonso
