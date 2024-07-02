2024 Feel Good Giving Week

Prepare for an unforgettable Friday evening as the Rockies take on the Baltimore Orioles on August 30th at 6:40 PM. Enjoy the game from the comfort of Club Level seats in Section 238, Row 4 & 5, Seats 1 & 2. These prime seats are next to the ‘fancy’ part of the ballpark, offering easy access to refreshments steps away. If the summer heat gets too intense, you can stand or sit inside the glass-enclosed, air-conditioned area right above your seats. It is the perfect way to enjoy a night out at the ballpark in style! // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Denver not included // Donated by Kevin O’Brien with RKR

Prepare for an unforgettable Friday evening as the Rockies take on the Baltimore Orioles on August 30th at 6:40 PM. Enjoy the game from the comfort of Club Level seats in Section 238, Row 4 & 5, Seats 1 & 2. These prime seats are next to the ‘fancy’ part of the ballpark, offering easy access to refreshments steps away. If the summer heat gets too intense, you can stand or sit inside the glass-enclosed, air-conditioned area right above your seats. It is the perfect way to enjoy a night out at the ballpark in style! // Exclusive to all employees // Travel to Denver not included // Donated by Kevin O’Brien with RKR

More details...