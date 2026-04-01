14th Annual Babies Gone Too Soon Pregnancy and Infant Loss Memorial Walk

About this event
Ages 13+, Includes T-shirt & lunch
Ages 12 and under, includes T-shirt and lunch
For those unable to attend but still want to support the event. Includes one T-shirt mailed after event.
*Name will be prominently displayed on Walk Donation Board and Website and Facebook
*Logo will be printed on the walk t-shirt
*Name will be prominently displayed on the Walk Donation Board, Website and Facebook.
*Name will be printed on the Walk t-shirt.
*Name will appear on Inspirational Poster Walk Markers around route of walk.
*Name will be recognized on Walk Donation Board
*Business Name or “Donation in Memory of…” will be displayed at the walk.
Memorial Sign (text will be copied EXACTLY as you enter it)
$
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