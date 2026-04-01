Babies Gone Too Soon Inc

Hosted by

Babies Gone Too Soon Inc

About this event

14th Annual Babies Gone Too Soon Pregnancy and Infant Loss Memorial Walk

600 N Bennett Rd

Dodgeville, WI 53533, USA

Adult Registration
$20

Ages 13+, Includes T-shirt & lunch

Child Registration
$10

Ages 12 and under, includes T-shirt and lunch

Walk in Spirit
$25

For those unable to attend but still want to support the event. Includes one T-shirt mailed after event.

Angel Wings Event Sponsorship
$500

*Name will be prominently displayed on Walk Donation Board and Website and Facebook

*Logo will be printed on the walk t-shirt

Heaven Sent Event Sponsorship
$200

*Name will be prominently displayed on the Walk Donation Board, Website and Facebook.

*Name will be printed on the Walk t-shirt.

Beams of Hope Sponsorship
$100

*Name will appear on Inspirational Poster Walk Markers around route of walk.

*Name will be recognized on Walk Donation Board

Champion for Babies Sponsorship
$50

*Business Name or “Donation in Memory of…” will be displayed at the walk.

NEW Memorial Sign
$10

Memorial Sign (text will be copied EXACTLY as you enter it)

Add a donation for Babies Gone Too Soon Inc

$

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