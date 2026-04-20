14th Annual Caring Hearts Golf Classic

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Up your game and chances to win by adding a Mulligan ball. These bright colored balls can be used once per hole until it's lost. Purchasing ahead of time allows your group a stress-free experience and speeds up the process at check in. Make your bad shots feel as if it never happened! Don't miss out on the fun while giving back to our charity!
Up your game and chances to win by adding a Mulligan ball. This bright colored ball can be used once per hole until it's lost. Make your bad shot feel as if it never happened! 1 ball for the entire foursome. Don't miss out on the fun while giving back to our charity!
Everyone loves a canon! Every player will get to shoot the cannon for a chance to get closer to the hole. Add to the fun by making side bets who can shoot it further. Don't miss out on the fun while giving back to our charity!
Join us for dinner after golf.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!