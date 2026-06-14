Cider Mill Friends

Hosted by

Cider Mill Friends

About this event

14th Annual Cider Tasting Sponsors

140 Cedar Ave

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, USA

Cider Table Sponsor Package
$500

• Prominently listed at the cider tasting table

• Logo on roadside banner

• Listing on Cider Card and Tasting invitation

• Listing on event website

• 6 tickets* to Tasting ($108 value)

Honeycrisp Package
$350

• Logo on roadside banner

• Listing on Cider Card and Tasting invitation

• Listing on event website

• 4 tickets* to Tasting (value $72)

Northern Spy Package
$175

• Listing on Cider Card and Tasting invitation

• Listing on event website

• 2 tickets* to Tasting ($36 value) + 30 raffle

tickets (value $20)

Rome Apple Package
$100

• Listing on Cider Card and event website

• 2 tickets* to Tasting ($36 value)

Supporter Package
$50

Listing on Cider Card and event website

Goods and Services Sponsorship
Free

Sponsorship by donating goods or services

valued at the same levels as above, with

commensurate benefits and recognition

Cider Donor - Donate Three (3) Or More Gallons (Hard/Sweet)
Free

• Acknowledgement in event advertisements

• Listing on Cider Card

• Listing on event website

• Social media post featuring your business

• Brochure/business card displayed at Tasting

• Option to provide staff at tasting table

• 2 tickets* to Tasting ($36 value)

Raffle Donor - Donate a Raffle Item
Free

• Listing on Cider Card

• Listing on event website

• Brochures/business cards displayed at raffle

table

Add a donation for Cider Mill Friends

$

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