14th Annual Cider Tasting Sponsors

About this event
• Prominently listed at the cider tasting table
• Logo on roadside banner
• Listing on Cider Card and Tasting invitation
• Listing on event website
• 6 tickets* to Tasting ($108 value)
• Logo on roadside banner
• Listing on Cider Card and Tasting invitation
• Listing on event website
• 4 tickets* to Tasting (value $72)
• Listing on Cider Card and Tasting invitation
• Listing on event website
• 2 tickets* to Tasting ($36 value) + 30 raffle
tickets (value $20)
• Listing on Cider Card and event website
• 2 tickets* to Tasting ($36 value)
Listing on Cider Card and event website
Sponsorship by donating goods or services
valued at the same levels as above, with
commensurate benefits and recognition
• Acknowledgement in event advertisements
• Listing on Cider Card
• Listing on event website
• Social media post featuring your business
• Brochure/business card displayed at Tasting
• Option to provide staff at tasting table
• 2 tickets* to Tasting ($36 value)
• Listing on Cider Card
• Listing on event website
• Brochures/business cards displayed at raffle
table
$
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