West Side Grows Together

Hosted by

West Side Grows Together

About this event

14th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Clean Up, Peace March, and Celebration

1009 Sycamore St

Wilmington, DE 19805, USA

Clean Up - Canceled*
Free

11:30am - 12pm
*Due to weather the clean up is not happening anymore. Please join us at 11:30 to line up for the March and/or 1pm for the Community Celebration!

Help us clean up the streets in the vicinity of the venue and peace march led by the Delaware Nature Society.

Peace March
Free

12pm - 1pm
Join us in the ~1 mile peace march (round trip) led by the Wilmington Peacekeepers.

Celebration
Free

1pm - 3pm

Join us for a Community Celebration after the march featuring the opportunity to complete in a “done-in-a-day” service project with a local community service organization, take advantage of free community resources, have a meal with your neighbors, discover opportunities for year-round advocacy, take part in family friendly activities, and shop at our small business marketplace. Hosted by MSK Community Center.

Legacy Sponsor
$2,500

Premier logo placement on event materials, banner, and social media; verbal acknowledgment during program; opportunity to table at the event; recognition on press release and website.

Community Builder Sponsor
$1,000

Logo placement on event materials, banner, and social media; verbal acknowledgment during program; opportunity to table at the event; recognition on press release and website.

Progress Partner Sponsor
$500

Logo placement on event materials, banner, and social media; verbal acknowledgment during program; opportunity to table at the event; recognition on press release and website.

Neighborhood Champion Sponsor
$250

Logo placement on event materials, banner, and social media; verbal acknowledgment during program; opportunity to table at the event; recognition on press release and website.

Friend of MLK Day Sponsor
$100

Verbal acknowledgment during program; recognition on press release and website.

Add a donation for West Side Grows Together

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!