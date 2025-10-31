14th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Clean Up, Peace March, and Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
11:30am - 12pm
*Due to weather the clean up is not happening anymore. Please join us at 11:30 to line up for the March and/or 1pm for the Community Celebration!
Help us clean up the streets in the vicinity of the venue and peace march led by the Delaware Nature Society.
12pm - 1pm
Join us in the ~1 mile peace march (round trip) led by the Wilmington Peacekeepers.
1pm - 3pm
Join us for a Community Celebration after the march featuring the opportunity to complete in a “done-in-a-day” service project with a local community service organization, take advantage of free community resources, have a meal with your neighbors, discover opportunities for year-round advocacy, take part in family friendly activities, and shop at our small business marketplace. Hosted by MSK Community Center.
Premier logo placement on event materials, banner, and social media; verbal acknowledgment during program; opportunity to table at the event; recognition on press release and website.
Logo placement on event materials, banner, and social media; verbal acknowledgment during program; opportunity to table at the event; recognition on press release and website.
Logo placement on event materials, banner, and social media; verbal acknowledgment during program; opportunity to table at the event; recognition on press release and website.
Logo placement on event materials, banner, and social media; verbal acknowledgment during program; opportunity to table at the event; recognition on press release and website.
Verbal acknowledgment during program; recognition on press release and website.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!