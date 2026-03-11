Still Waters Fund

Hosted by

Still Waters Fund

About this event

14th Annual Lance Perry Snyder Golf Outing

225 Furnace Run Rd

Freeport, PA 16229, USA

Golf and Lunch
$175

The purchase of this ticket covers admission for one player's round of golf and the catered lunch following the morning round.

Lunch Registration
$37.50

The purchase of this ticket covers admission for one guest for the prize-filled, catered luncheon which will start at 12 PM on Saturday June 6th.

Hole Sponsorship
$100

By purchasing a hole sponsorship we will display your name (or your company's name) on one of the 18 holes throughout the course on the day of the event. The last day to order a hole sponsorship for this year's event is Friday May 22, 2026.

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