14th Annual Liberty Days: A Living History Timeline 2026

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About this event
Your business logo will be prominently displayed on the event t-shirts worn by staff and volunteers, and free to the first 250 students.
Your business name will be featured on banners and signs throughout the event. Includes a vendor spot to showcase your business.
Support our photo contest by sponsoring a prize. Your business name will be recognized in contest materials and announcements.
Sponsor our popular dessert auction. Your business name will be highlighted during the auction and in related materials.
Place an advertisement in our event brochure, distributed to attendees.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!