Stars and Stripes Museum Library

Hosted by

Stars and Stripes Museum Library

About this event

14th Annual Liberty Days: A Living History Timeline 2026

17377 Stars and Stripes Way

Bloomfield, MO 63825, USA

T-Shirt Sponsor
$300

Your business logo will be prominently displayed on the event t-shirts worn by staff and volunteers, and free to the first 250 students.

Banner and Vendor Spot Sponsor
$250

Your business name will be featured on banners and signs throughout the event. Includes a vendor spot to showcase your business.

Photo Contest Sponsor
$150

Support our photo contest by sponsoring a prize. Your business name will be recognized in contest materials and announcements.

Dessert Auction sponsor
$150

Sponsor our popular dessert auction. Your business name will be highlighted during the auction and in related materials.

Ad in Event Brochure
$50

Place an advertisement in our event brochure, distributed to attendees.

Add a donation for Stars and Stripes Museum Library

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!