14th Annual Lubbock TRA Golf Classic

8802 Vicksburg Ave

Lubbock, TX 79424, USA

Team (4) plus Tee Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Team (4) Only
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Tee Sponsor Only
$250
Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Your company will be the official presenting sponsor.

Includes entry for 3 teams, logo placement on all tournament flyers, posting of three company banners at the course on event day, and access to the Golf Luncheon.


Thank you to last year's Title Sponsor: Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your company will be the official sponsor for lunch. Includes entry for 2 teams and access to the Golf Luncheon.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your logo displayed twice on each golf cart (steering wheel & back of cart). Includes entry for 1 team and access to the Golf Luncheon.

Awards Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes LakeRidge gift certificates for winners, gift certificates and raffle items. Includes entry for 1 team and access to the Golf Luncheon.

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a display of logo, prime location for Breakfast tent, 1 team and access to Golf Luncheon.

Ice Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a display of logo everywhere there is ice, 1 team and access to Golf Luncheon.

Goodie Bag Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a display of logo on bags filled with snacks & treats, entry for 1 team and Golf Luncheon.

