Ticket Sales for 14th Annual Miriam Shearing Gala

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About this event
Receive special pricing by purchasing a group of 5 tickets.
Receive special pricing by purchasing a group of 10 tickets.
Only for active students. Student's information will be requested upon checkout.
Interested in sponsoring a ticket for a student?
If so, please follow the steps outlined below.
Note: If the sponsored ticket is for a specific student, please provide us their name on the next page in the appropriate question field. If you do not provide us with a name, the ticket will go to a Boyd Student interested in attending the Gala.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!