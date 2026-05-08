Southern Nevada Association of Women Attorneys Foundation

Hosted by

Southern Nevada Association of Women Attorneys Foundation

About this event

Ticket Sales for 14th Annual Miriam Shearing Gala

200 Lewis Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA

General Admission
$75
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
5-Ticket Group
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Receive special pricing by purchasing a group of 5 tickets.

10-Ticket Group
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Receive special pricing by purchasing a group of 10 tickets.

Student Ticket
$60

Only for active students. Student's information will be requested upon checkout.

Sponsored Student Ticket
$60

Interested in sponsoring a ticket for a student?


If so, please follow the steps outlined below.


Note: If the sponsored ticket is for a specific student, please provide us their name on the next page in the appropriate question field. If you do not provide us with a name, the ticket will go to a Boyd Student interested in attending the Gala.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!