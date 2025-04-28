14th Annual MV Beer Festival Sponsorship

400 Shoshone St E

Twin Falls, ID 83301, USA

Golden Barrel Sponsorship item
Golden Barrel Sponsorship
$1,500
Package includes 2 T-Shirts, Logo included on the poster, 8 Complimentary tickets, 10% discount on advance tickets, logo featured on Facebook, Website and Event publications distributed the day of the event.
Silver Pitcher Sponsorship item
Silver Pitcher Sponsorship
$750
Package includes 4 Complimentary tickets, Business logo on the poster, 5% discount on advance tickets, logo featured on Facebook, Website and Event publications distributed the day of the event.
Bronze Pint Sponsorship item
Bronze Pint Sponsorship
$500
Package includes 2 Complimentary tickets, Business logo on the poster, on Facebook, Website and Event publications distributed the day of the event.
Friends of BL Rotary Sponsorship item
Friends of BL Rotary Sponsorship
$250
Package includes Business logo on Facebook, Website and Event publications distributed the day of the event.

