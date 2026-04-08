Panhandle Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

Hosted by

Panhandle Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

About this event

14th Annual Panhandle Chapter Golf Event

722 NW 24th Ave

Amarillo, TX 79107, USA

Iron Chef Presenting Sponsor - Thank You Atmos Energy
$5,000

Entry for three (3) teams, advertisement on the tournament flyer displayed at over 50 PTRA member restaurants and other local businesses, a tee box sign, and posting of three of your company’s banners at the course on the day of the tournament. The banners will be posted at the entrance to the course, club house, and putting green.

Gourmet Food Sponsor - Thank you Ben E Keith!
$3,000

Entry for two (2) teams, a tee box sign, and your company’s name or logo displayed on the course. Company’s banners at the course on the day of the tournament. The banners will be posted at the entrance to the course by the club house. Announcements in Club House during breakfast and lunch, plus logo sign at breakfast and lunch buffet that will be seen by each golfer, and a special shout out after lunch!

Cart Sponsor - Thank You Bud's Fresh Cut Produce
$2,500

Entry for two (2) teams, a tee box sign, and your company’s name or logo displayed on every cart on the course. 100 - 125 golfers will see your firm’s name for the entire day, each time they pick up clubs.

Club House Sponsor - Thank You to US Foods
$2,000

Entry for two (2) teams, a tee box sign, and your company’s banner displayed in the club house. Golfers will see your business name or logo displayed throughout the day, including during meals and the presentation of awards.

Golf Towel Sponsor - Thank you Affiliated Foods
$2,000

Entry for two (2) teams, a tee box sign and your company banner displayed at the club house and golf towels printed with your logo.

Score Card Sponsor
$2,000

Entry for two (2) teams, a tee box sign, and your logo printed on all tournament score cards.

Goodie Bag Sponsor - Thank You McCormick Spices
$1,500

Entry for two (1) team, a 3x5 banner to display, and a Tee Box sign with company logo.

Scholarship Sponsor
$1,200

Entry for one (1) team, a 3x5 banner to display, and a Tee Box sign with company logo.

4 Man Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The entry fee provides the team with 18 holes of golf for a good cause, cart, goodie bags, beverages, and snacks. In addition, you will enjoy breakfast burritos before tee time and a fajita buffet after play ends provided by Ye Old Pancake Station.

Half a Team
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Tee Box Sponsor
$100

Tee box sign with your logo on a hole of the course (CAN BUY MULTIPLE).

5 Raffle Tickets
$20
30 Raffle Tickets
$100
70 Raffle Tickets
$200
Mulligans - Front 9
$5
Mulligan - Back 9
$5
Play It Like A Pro
$20
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