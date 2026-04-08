14th Annual Panhandle Chapter Golf Event

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About this event
Amarillo, TX 79107, USA
Entry for three (3) teams, advertisement on the tournament flyer displayed at over 50 PTRA member restaurants and other local businesses, a tee box sign, and posting of three of your company’s banners at the course on the day of the tournament. The banners will be posted at the entrance to the course, club house, and putting green.
Entry for two (2) teams, a tee box sign, and your company’s name or logo displayed on the course. Company’s banners at the course on the day of the tournament. The banners will be posted at the entrance to the course by the club house. Announcements in Club House during breakfast and lunch, plus logo sign at breakfast and lunch buffet that will be seen by each golfer, and a special shout out after lunch!
Entry for two (2) teams, a tee box sign, and your company’s name or logo displayed on every cart on the course. 100 - 125 golfers will see your firm’s name for the entire day, each time they pick up clubs.
Entry for two (2) teams, a tee box sign, and your company’s banner displayed in the club house. Golfers will see your business name or logo displayed throughout the day, including during meals and the presentation of awards.
Entry for two (2) teams, a tee box sign and your company banner displayed at the club house and golf towels printed with your logo.
Entry for two (2) teams, a tee box sign, and your logo printed on all tournament score cards.
Entry for two (1) team, a 3x5 banner to display, and a Tee Box sign with company logo.
Entry for one (1) team, a 3x5 banner to display, and a Tee Box sign with company logo.
The entry fee provides the team with 18 holes of golf for a good cause, cart, goodie bags, beverages, and snacks. In addition, you will enjoy breakfast burritos before tee time and a fajita buffet after play ends provided by Ye Old Pancake Station.
Tee box sign with your logo on a hole of the course (CAN BUY MULTIPLE).
$
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