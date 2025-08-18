14th Annual Pink Tie Event- (2025 Fundraising Gala)

5400 W 29th Ave

Gary, IN 46406

Pacesetter
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Two tables of 10 with exclusive signage.
One virtual full page ad.
Special Recognition during the gala.
Recognition on LFC website and logo placement on all media.
Recognition on gala program.

Research
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One table of 10 with exclusive table signage.
One virtual full page ad.
Special Recognition during the Gala.
Recognition on LFC website.
Recognition on gala program.

Survivor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One table of 10 with exclusive signage.
One virtual full-page ad.
Recognition on gala program.

Early Detection Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One table of 8 with table signage
& Recognition on Gala Program

Individual Ticket
$125

General Admission to the event.

Adbook--Tier 1
$125

Would you like to purchase space in our digital Adbook to promote your business while supporting our cause? A half-page Ad, sized (8.5"x5.5")

Adbook--Tier 2
$240

Would you like to purchase space in our digital Adbook to promote your business while supporting our cause?

Full Page Ad (8.5"x11")

Add a donation for Laini Fluellen Charities Inc

$

