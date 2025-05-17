14th Annual Moving Mountains Adaptive Program Golf Outing Sponsorship and After Party

1A Platinum Sponsor/No Teams $2500-Sponsor and PAY TODAY
$2,500
Choose this option if you would like to register today and PAY TODAY for a Platinum Sponsorship without golf teams. Up to 12 After Party tickets are included. We will contact you regarding your After Party tickets.
1B Platinum Sponsor/No Teams $2500-Sponsor today, PAY LATER
free
Choose this option if you would like to register today and PAY LATER for a Platinum Sponsorship without golf teams. Up to 12 After Party tickets are included. We will contact you regarding your After Party tickets.
2A Gold Sponsor/No Team $1200 - Sponsor and PAY TODAY
$1,200
Choose this option if you would like to register today and PAY TODAY for a Gold Sponsorship without golf teams. Up to 8 After Party tickets are included. We will contact you regarding your After Party tickets.
2B Gold Sponsor/No Team $1200 - Sponsor and PAY LATER
free
Choose this option if you would like to register today and PAY LATER for a Gold Sponsorship without golf teams. Up to 8 After Party tickets are included. We will contact you regarding your After Party tickets.
Choose this option if you want to PAY TODAY for your Silver Sponsorship. Silver Sponsorship includes 4 tickets for the After Party, available at After Party registration table.
3B Silver Sponsorship $600 - Sponsor today, PAY LATER
free
Choose this option if you want to PAY LATER for your Silver Sponsorship. Pay by mailing a check or providing payment (cash, check or credit/debit card) for your Silver Sponsorship at the Outing. Silver Sponsorship includes 4 tickets for the After Party, available at After Party registration table.
Choose this option if you want to PAY TODAY for your Bronze Sponsorship. Bronze Sponsorship includes 2 tickets for the After Party, available at After Party registration table.
4B Bronze Sponsorship $300 - Sponsor today, PAY LATER
free
Choose this option if you want to PAY LATER for your Bronze Sponsorship. Pay by mailing a check or providing payment (cash, check or credit/debit card) for your Bronze Sponsorship at the Outing. Bronze Sponsorship includes 2 tickets for the After Party, available at After Party registration table.
Choose this option if you want to PAY TODAY for your Hole/Fairway Sponsorship today.
5B Hole/F'way Sponsorship $200 - Sponsor today, PAY LATER
free
Choose this option if you want to reserve your Hole/Fairway Sponsorship today and PAY LATER by mailing a check or providing payment (cash, check or credit/debit card) for your Hole/Fairway Sponsorship at the Outing.
6A 1st Place Team Prize Sponsor $1200 - Sponsor/PAY TODAY
$1,200
Choose this option if you would like to sponsor and PAY TODAY for the prizes for our First Place Team. 1st Place Team Prize Sponsorship includes 6 tickets for the After Party, available at After Party registration table.
6B 1st Place Team Prize Sponsor $1200 - PAY LATER
free
Choose this option if you would like to sponsor the prizes for our 1st Place Team and PAY LATER by mailing a check or providing payment (cash, check or credit/debit card) for your prize sponsorship at the Outing. 1st Place Team Prize Sponsorship includes 6 tickets for the After Party, available at After Party registration table.
7A 2nd Place Team Prize Sponsor $800 - Sponsor/PAY TODAY
$800
Choose this option if you would like to sponsor and PAY TODAY for the prizes for our 2nd Place Team. 2nd Place Team Prize Sponsorship includes 4 tickets for the After Party, available at After Party registration table.
7B 2nd Place Team Prize Sponsor $800 - PAY LATER
free
Choose this option if you would like to sponsor the prizes for our 2nd Place Team and PAY LATER by mailing a check or providing payment (cash, check or credit/debit card) for your prize sponsorship at the Outing. 2nd Place Team Prize Sponsorship includes 4 tickets for the After Party, available at After Party registration table.
8A 3rd Place Team Prize Sponsor $400 - Sponsor/PAY TODAY
$400
Choose this option if you would like to sponsor and PAY TODAY for the prizes for our 3rd Place Team. 3rd Place Team Prize Sponsorship includes 2 tickets for the After Party, available at After Party registration table.
8B 3rd Place Team Prize Sponsor $400 - PAY LATER
free
Choose this option if you would like to sponsor the prizes for our 3rd Place Team and PAY LATER by mailing a check or providing payment (cash, check or credit/debit card) for your prize sponsorship at the Outing. 3rd Place Team Prize Sponsorship includes 4 tickets for the After Party, available at After Party registration table.
9A After Party Ticket $35 - PAY TODAY
$35
Choose this option if you want to purchase tickets to the After Party today. Upon payment for your ticket(s), your name and ticket quantity will be added to our Will Call list. Check in at the After Party Registration Desk on the Sitzmark Deck for entrance to the party.
9B After Party Reservation $35 - PAY LATER
free
Choose this option if you want to make an After Party reservation(s). Upon reservation for your ticket(s), your name and ticket quantity will be added to our Will Call list. Check in at the After Party Registration Desk on the Sitzmark Deck to complete payment and for entrance to the party, or pay in advance by mailing your payment.
