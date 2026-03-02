14th Annual - Salvation Army Kerrville Kroc Academy Golf Tournament!

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About this event
Receive recognition on onsite banner, e-newsletter to 12K subscribers, social media shout out, & hole sign for your sponsoring business. As well as a 4-player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag, 4 free door prize tickets, &1 free attempt at putting contest per player!
Receive a social media shout out for your sponsoring business as well as a 4-player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag! 1 free attempt at putting contest per player. Recognition on onsite banner.
Receive a social media shout out for your sponsoring business as well as a 4-player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag!
Your logo and messaging along the course for our community partners to see!
Your logo and messaging along the course for our community partners to see!
4 player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag.
Choose a sleeve of high-end golf balls and hopefully you're the lucky winner with a Kroc poker chip inside to win the prize!
Limit 2 per player, putts only
Support the youth of Kroc Academy and see which of our amazing, donated items you might win!
Get more for less! It's all for the kids!
Win a quality brand new putter!
$
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