The Salvation Army Kerrville

Hosted by

The Salvation Army Kerrville

About this event

14th Annual - Salvation Army Kerrville Kroc Academy Golf Tournament!

100 Riverhill Club Ln E

Kerrville, TX 78028, USA

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Receive recognition on onsite banner, e-newsletter to 12K subscribers, social media shout out, & hole sign for your sponsoring business. As well as a 4-player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag, 4 free door prize tickets, &1 free attempt at putting contest per player!

Birdie Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Receive a social media shout out for your sponsoring business as well as a 4-player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag! 1 free attempt at putting contest per player. Recognition on onsite banner.

Par Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Receive a social media shout out for your sponsoring business as well as a 4-player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag!

Hole Sponsor 2 signs
$300

Your logo and messaging along the course for our community partners to see!

Hole Sponsor 1 Sign
$200

Your logo and messaging along the course for our community partners to see!

4 Person Scramble Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 player team includes greens fees, cart, range ball, goodie bag.

Fore the Win Chance!
$20

Choose a sleeve of high-end golf balls and hopefully you're the lucky winner with a Kroc poker chip inside to win the prize!

Mulligan
$20

Limit 2 per player, putts only

Prize Ticket SINGLE
$20

Support the youth of Kroc Academy and see which of our amazing, donated items you might win!

Prize Ticket 6 PACK
$100

Get more for less! It's all for the kids!

Putting Contest
$10

Win a quality brand new putter!

Add a donation for The Salvation Army Kerrville

$

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