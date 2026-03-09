14th Annual St. Mark's Dinner Auction

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Enjoy a delicious dinner with access to the nights festivities.
Receive full page ad, recognition in the program, and six tickets to the dinner auction.
Receive half page ad, recognition in the program, and four tickets to the dinner auction
Receive quarter page ad, recognition in the program, and two tickets to the dinner auction.
Receive recognition in the program. No event tickets are included - Select number of Dinner Tickets needed separately
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