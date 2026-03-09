Hosted by

St. Mark's Lutheran School

14th Annual St. Mark's Dinner Auction

303 S Chester St

Steeleville, IL 62288, USA

Dinner Ticket
$40

Enjoy a delicious dinner with access to the nights festivities.

Diamond Sponsor $1000+
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Receive full page ad, recognition in the program, and six tickets to the dinner auction.

Platinum Level $500-$999
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Receive half page ad, recognition in the program, and four tickets to the dinner auction

Gold Level $250-$499
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive quarter page ad, recognition in the program, and two tickets to the dinner auction.

Silver Level up to $249
Pay what you can

Receive recognition in the program. No event tickets are included - Select number of Dinner Tickets needed separately

Add a donation for St. Mark's Lutheran School

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