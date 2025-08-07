14th Annual Turkey Trot - Benefiting Addy's Hope

2104 W Louisiana Ave

Midland, TX 79701, USA

Platinum Event Sponsor - Only 1 Available
$7,500

Receives logo recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all advertisements, logo on event website, logo on social media and printed materials, logo on run shirt, logo signage at event, and 15 run shirts. First right of refusal

for 2026 run. (Deadline: October 1, 2025)

Company Name Down Sleeve of Shirt - Only 1 Available
$4,000

Receives name down the sleeve of shirt, logo on the event website, logo on social media and printed materials, logo signage at the event, and 10 run shirts. First right of refusal for 2 0 2 6 run. (Deadline: October 30, 2 0 2 5 )

Logo on Runner Bag- Only 1 Available
$3,500

Receives logo printed on 1,000 drawstring bags, logo on social media and printed materials, logo on social media and printed materials, logo signage at event, name on runner's shirt, 5 drawstring bags, and 5 run shirts. First right of refusal for 2 0 2 6 run. (Deadline: October 1, 2 0 2 5 )

Medal Sponsor - Company name on ech medal - 1 Available
$2,500

Receives company name on 1,000 medals. logo on social media and printed materials, logo signage at

event, name on runner's shirts, and 5 run shirts. First right of refusal for 2026 run. (Deadline: October 24, 2025).

Water Bottle Sponsor - Logo on 1,000 water bottles
$2,000

Logo on 1,000 water bottles, logo on social media, logo on event banner, and on back of runner's shirts and 4 run shirts. (Deadline: November 1, 2 0 2 5 )

Bib Sponsor - Only 1 Available
$2,000

Receives company logo printed on 1,000 bibs, logo on social media, logo signage at event, name on runner's

shirt, and 4 run shirts. (Deadline: November 1, 2025)

Runner Bag Item Sponsor
$1,500

Receives logo or name on 1,000 items to be placed in the runner bags. Logo on event website and logo on event banner. (Deadline: November 1, 2025)

Water Table Sponsor
$1,000

Company logo printed on table banner attached to water table, name on back of runner's shirts, and 2 run shirts. Only 1 of each sponsorship

available (Deadline: November 1, 2025).

Registration Table Sponsor
$1,000

Company logo printed on table banner attached to registration table, name on back of runner's shirts,and 2 run shirts. Only 1 of each sponsorship

available (Deadline: November 1, 2025).

Refreshment Sponsor
$1,000

Company logo printed on table banner attached to refreshment table, name on back of runners' shirts, and 2 run shirts. Only 1available (Deadline: November 1, 2025).

Photo Booth Sponsor - 1 Available
$1,000

Company logo printed on table banner attached to photo booth, name on back of runners' shirts, and 2 run shirts. Only 1available (Deadline: November 1, 2025).

Company Logo on Shirt & Event Banner
$750

Company logo on event banner and runner's shirt. (Deadline: November 1, 2025)

Company Name on Shirt & Event Banner
$500

Company name listed on event banner and printed on the back of the runner's shirt. (Deadline: November 1, 2025)

Company Logo on Event Banner
$200

Company logo printed on event banner. (Deadline: November 5, 2025)

Company Name on Event Banner
$100

Company name printed on event banner. (Deadline: November 5, 2 0 2 5 )

Add a donation for Addy's Hope Social Services

$

