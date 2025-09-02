Uptempo Basketball Assist Foundation

Uptempo Basketball Assist Foundation

About this event

14U / 8th Grade Monthly Dues (2025-2026 Season)

September 8th Grade Monthly Dues item
September 8th Grade Monthly Dues
$165

September Monthly Team Dues for 14U/8th Grade Boys.

Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic fee on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut.

