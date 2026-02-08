Links Inc

Hosted by

Links Inc

About this event

15 YEARS OF SPARKLING SUCCESS M.O.D.E.L. 2026 CRYSTAL CELEBRATION

2019 4th Ave N

Birmingham, AL 35203, USA

MODEL 2026 General Admission
$100

Individual ticket to MODEL event

VIP Reception
$125

Special reception starting at 1:00 before the main event. Specialty drinks and hors d'oeuvres provided. This ticket includes admission to the MODEL event. 

Presenting Title Sponsor - $5,000 Donation
$5,000

• Receive special recognition at the event

• Display advertising at the event and on the souvenir picture frame

• Visual display for 12 months at all Tri-County events.

• Reserved a table for 12 at the MODEL event

• Eight (8) access passes to the MODEL VIP reception

Title Sponsor - $3,000 Donation
$3,000

• Receive special recognition at the event

• Display advertising at the event and on souvenir picture frames

• Visual display for 12 months at all Tri-County events.

• One reserved table of 8 for the MODEL event

• Six (6) access passes to the MODEL VIP reception

Sustaining Sponsor - $1,500 Donation
$1,500

• Receive special recognition at the event

• Display advertising at the event, plus a visual display for 12 months at all Tri-County events.

• Four (4) reserved seats to the MODEL event

• Two (2) access passes to the MODEL VIP reception

$50 Donation
$50

If you are unable to become a sponsor, please consider linking hands with us in support of our continued work with an individual donation of $50.00

$100 Donation
$100

If you are unable to become a sponsor, please consider linking hands with us in support of our continued work with an individual donation of $100.00

$250.00 Donation
$250

If you are unable to become a sponsor, please consider linking hands with us in support of our continued work with an individual donation of $250.00

Donation
Free

If you are unable to become a sponsor at this time, please consider supporting our continued work with an individual donation of your choice.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!