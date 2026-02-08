15 YEARS OF SPARKLING SUCCESS M.O.D.E.L. 2026 CRYSTAL CELEBRATION

About this event
Individual ticket to MODEL event
Special reception starting at 1:00 before the main event. Specialty drinks and hors d'oeuvres provided. This ticket includes admission to the MODEL event.
• Receive special recognition at the event
• Display advertising at the event and on the souvenir picture frame
• Visual display for 12 months at all Tri-County events.
• Reserved a table for 12 at the MODEL event
• Eight (8) access passes to the MODEL VIP reception
• Receive special recognition at the event
• Display advertising at the event and on souvenir picture frames
• Visual display for 12 months at all Tri-County events.
• One reserved table of 8 for the MODEL event
• Six (6) access passes to the MODEL VIP reception
• Receive special recognition at the event
• Display advertising at the event, plus a visual display for 12 months at all Tri-County events.
• Four (4) reserved seats to the MODEL event
• Two (2) access passes to the MODEL VIP reception
If you are unable to become a sponsor, please consider linking hands with us in support of our continued work with an individual donation of $50.00
If you are unable to become a sponsor, please consider linking hands with us in support of our continued work with an individual donation of $100.00
If you are unable to become a sponsor, please consider linking hands with us in support of our continued work with an individual donation of $250.00
If you are unable to become a sponsor at this time, please consider supporting our continued work with an individual donation of your choice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!