Chop Hunger Silent Auction

Treat yourself to a luxurious 2-night stay at the historic Gage Hotel in Marathon, TX, complete with dinners and a spa experience. Immerse yourself in timeless elegance, savor gourmet cuisine, and unwind with rejuvenating treatments—perfect for a romantic escape or a relaxing retreat.
Enjoy the charm of the Texas Hill Country with a stay of up to one week in a beautiful 3-bedroom, 3-bath home located just 6 minutes from Fredericksburg’s Main Street! Relax in comfort, explore award-winning wineries, boutique shopping, and local dining, all just moments away. Perfect for a family retreat, couples’ getaway, or friends’ trip in one of Texas’s most beloved destinations
Get ready to sweat, smile, and spin! Enjoy a private 45-minute CycleBar class for up to 30 people with your very own dedicated instructor. You’ll get to choose the music playlist, set the vibe, and make it an unforgettable ride with friends, coworkers, or family.
Fire up the flavor with this Blackstone outdoor griddle—perfect for breakfast, burgers, tacos, and everything in between! Enjoy restaurant-quality cooking right in your own backyard with plenty of space to feed a crowd.
Chris Sims ustom christmas house lighting will provide the winner with:
Christmas lighting custom fit to your home
Includes up to 300 linear feet of lights
Additional lighting can be added at a discounted rate
All commercial grade material
LED bulbs (winner's choice of color)
-install & takedown
Value: $1,650
Serve up a year of fun and fitness! Enjoy a 1-year family membership to the Bush Tennis Center, giving your whole family access to courts, programs, and events. To get you started, this package also includes a brand-new tennis racket—perfect for hitting the court in style!
Get ready for the ultimate shooting experience with our new membership plan! Say goodbye to complicated pricing structures and hello to unlimited shooting for with your membership.
Enjoy the game in style in a suite valid for any Midland RockHounds home game—excluding Opening Weekend and Banana Ball events. Gather friends, family, or coworkers for a night of great baseball, food, and fun from the comfort of a private suite overlooking the action! *Food and drinks at extra cost
Geaux Tigers! Cheer on LSU with 4 tickets to the LSU vs. Western Kentucky game on November 22, 2025 and an exclusive LSU swag bag filled with fan favorites. Enjoy the electric atmosphere of Tiger Stadium, decked out in purple and gold, and make unforgettable memories cheering for the home team! Stadium seats adn yeti included
Elevate your BBQ game with this professional grill apron, tool set, and prep tub! Durable, stylish, and built for serious flavor, this set includes everything you need to flip, baste, and serve like a pro. Perfect for backyard chefs and weekend grill warriors alike!
Add a personal touch to your entryway with a custom hand-painted doormat! Designed just for you, this unique piece combines style and creativity to make every welcome warm and memorable. Perfect for any home or as a thoughtful gift!
The "On the Brighter Side" box is valued at $498 and includes:
- The Circle Maker book
- Travel size Gentle Cleanser
- Travel size Exfoliating Polish
- Full size Complexion Renewal Pads
- Full size Illuminating AOX
- Full size ZO Sunscreen + Powder
- 4 skin Brightening Sheet Masque
- Lola & Tae earrings
- Natural Skin Health candle
- 4 Pique matcha and 1 King Coffee
PLUS. bring the spa home with this LED light therapy mask! Using multiple light settings to target fine lines, acne, and uneven skin tone, this mask promotes healthier, more radiant skin in just minutes a day. Relax, glow, and let the light do the work!
AS TOUGH AS YOUR DAILY GRIND: The Hulken bag is more than a portable shopping cart. It features high-quality materials and industrial-grade craftsmanship that keeps up with your active lifestyle.
Adventure meets convenience with the YETI Hopper M Series Backpack Cooler! This durable, soft-sided cooler features MagShield Access for a secure, leak-resistant seal and easy one-handed entry. Perfect for tailgates, beach days, or outdoor adventures—keep your drinks and snacks ice-cold in true YETI style.
Turn any night into a fiesta with a Cancún Grill gift card and a set of festive margarita glasses! Enjoy delicious Tex-Mex favorites and handcrafted margaritas—then keep the party going at home. Perfect for date night, girls’ night, or anyone who loves great food and good times!
THE ORIGINAL TIP-PROOF TOTE: The Bogg Bag is the iconic, patented open-top tote that stands up and stays open, making it your go-to bag for beach days, pool trips, sports, and beyond.
Keep your drinks and snacks ice-cold wherever you go with the Igloo BMX Cooler! This rugged, insulated hard-shell ice chest is perfect for tailgates, beach trips, camping, or any outdoor adventure. Durable, portable, and ready for fun in the sun!
Add comfort and charm to any space with this beautiful ottoman! Perfect as extra seating, a cozy footrest, or a stylish accent piece, it blends function and design effortlessly. A great addition to any living room or bedroom!
Micro‑compact and built for concealment, this Smith & Wesson Bodyguard is a lightweight, pocket‑friendly pistol that’s popular for personal defense. Clean, compact lines and easy carry make it a practical addition to a responsible owner’s collection.
Compact power in a pocket‑friendly package — the Hellcat 3" Micro‑Compact OSP (Optics‑Ready) in 9mm is built for everyday carry. This micro‑compact pistol pairs impressive capacity and rugged reliability with an optics‑ready slide so you can mount a red dot for faster target acquisition. Perfect for concealed carry, bedside defense, or as a reliable backup.
Capture life’s fun moments instantly with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12! This easy-to-use instant camera delivers bright, high-quality photos you can print and share in seconds. Perfect for parties, vacations, or everyday memories—just point, shoot, and smile! Donated by Finch Media Co.
Fill your home with inviting fragrance and cozy charm with this Scentsy Gift Basket! Featuring a variety of Scentsy favorites—like warmers, wax melts, and more—this basket brings the perfect blend of scent and style to any space.
Get ready for spooky fun with this set of 4 adorable “Boo Buckets”! Each bucket is packed with Halloween candy, small surprises, and a t-shirt painting craft — perfect for kids or families to enjoy together. It’s festive, creative, and oh-so-cute!
The winner will receive a QR code to easily select the t-shirt sizes they need. Whether you gift them or keep them for your own crew, these buckets are sure to bring smiles and Halloween spirit!
Gear up with this $100 gift card to SK Arms and a durable gun bag to match! Perfect for firearms enthusiasts, this combo offers quality, style, and practicality—whether you’re heading to the range or adding to your collection.
Enjoy timeless fun and friendly competition with this classic Mahjong set! Beautifully crafted and complete with everything you need. It’s perfect for game nights with friends or learning a new tradition. Elegant, entertaining, and endlessly replayable!
