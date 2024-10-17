Chop Hunger Silent Auction

Get ready for spooky fun with this set of 4 adorable “Boo Buckets”! Each bucket is packed with Halloween candy, small surprises, and a t-shirt painting craft — perfect for kids or families to enjoy together. It’s festive, creative, and oh-so-cute!

The winner will receive a QR code to easily select the t-shirt sizes they need. Whether you gift them or keep them for your own crew, these buckets are sure to bring smiles and Halloween spirit!