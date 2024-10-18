Phoenix Rising GAME NIGHT

4667 Applegrove St NW

North Canton, OH 44720

General admission
$50

Dinner for 1

Sponsorship
$10,000

VIP Cocktail Hour
Chilled Champagne
1 Dedicated Plaque in each of our Locations
2 Tables of 8 (16 Dinner Tickets)
40K in Gaming Money

Sponsorship
$5,000

Chilled Champagne
Table of 8
4 Gaming Table Advertisements
20K in Gaming Money

Sponsorship
$2,500

6 Dinner Tickets
2 Gaming Table Advertisements
10k in Gaming Money

Sponsorship
$1,000

4 Dinner Tickets
Sponsorship listing on Facebook
Sponsorship listing on Website
Sponsorship listing on Event Flyer

Sponsorship
$500

2 Dinner Tickets
Sponsorship listing on Facebook
Sponsorship listing on Website
Sponsorship listing on Event Flyer

Donation Ticket
$50

I cannot make the Event but I would love to pay my ticket forward! Please give my ticket to someone who would like to support this great cause!

Table of Eight
$400

Dinner for eight

Add a donation for Phoenix Rising Behavioral Healthcare And Recovery Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!