Art Camp teacher application

🍎 Calling all passionate educators! 🌟 Join us for an inspiring week of artistic exploration and make a lasting impact on young minds at our Summer Arts Program. As a dedicated volunteer teacher, you'll have the opportunity to craft engaging lessons aligned with our exciting theme for the week. Each teacher will be paired with a dedicated classroom assistant, ensuring personalized support and fostering a dynamic learning environment. With no more than 14 students per class, you'll have the chance to connect on a deeper level. Enjoy a well-deserved 15-minute break and a rejuvenating 1-hour lunch break daily. As a token of our gratitude, successful grant applications will result in an honorarium of up to $250 per session. Let's create a memorable and enriching experience together!

🍎 Calling all passionate educators! 🌟 Join us for an inspiring week of artistic exploration and make a lasting impact on young minds at our Summer Arts Program. As a dedicated volunteer teacher, you'll have the opportunity to craft engaging lessons aligned with our exciting theme for the week. Each teacher will be paired with a dedicated classroom assistant, ensuring personalized support and fostering a dynamic learning environment. With no more than 14 students per class, you'll have the chance to connect on a deeper level. Enjoy a well-deserved 15-minute break and a rejuvenating 1-hour lunch break daily. As a token of our gratitude, successful grant applications will result in an honorarium of up to $250 per session. Let's create a memorable and enriching experience together!

More details...