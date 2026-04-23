Friends of the Kentucky Oaks

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Friends of the Kentucky Oaks

About this raffle

152nd Kentucky Oaks Fundraiser Drawings

🎨 The James Museum Experience - one entry
$1

Enjoy two admissions to the The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art. Explore a stunning collection of Western and wildlife art in one of downtown St. Petersburg’s most unique cultural destinations.

🎨 The James Museum Experience - twelve for $10
$10

Enjoy two admissions to the The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art. Explore a stunning collection of Western and wildlife art in one of downtown St. Petersburg’s most unique cultural destinations.

🎭 freeFall Theatre Night Out - one entry
$1

Enjoy a $150 voucher to freeFall Theatre, known for its intimate setting and dynamic performances. A perfect evening of live entertainment.

🎭 freeFall Theatre Night Out - twelve for $10
$10

Enjoy a $150 voucher to freeFall Theatre, known for its intimate setting and dynamic performances. A perfect evening of live entertainment.

🍝 CD Roma’s Dinner & Wine - one entry
$1

Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to CD Roma Restaurant paired with a bottle of wine—perfect for a cozy and delicious night out.

🍝 CD Roma’s Dinner & Wine - twelve for $10
$10

Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to CD Roma Restaurant paired with a bottle of wine—perfect for a cozy and delicious night out.

💇‍♀️ Tina’s Corner Salon Experience - one entry
$1

Treat yourself at Tina's Corner Hair Salon with hair color or highlights, treatment, haircut, and style (up to $250), plus over $200 in professional hair products.

💇‍♀️ Tina’s Corner Salon Experience - twelve for $10
$10

Treat yourself at Tina's Corner Hair Salon with hair color or highlights, treatment, haircut, and style (up to $250), plus over $200 in professional hair products.

✨ Norayne’s Beauty Salon Refresh - one entry
$1

Enjoy a partial highlight and haircut at Norayne's Beauty Salon, a $200 value. A perfect refresh to look and feel your best.

✨ Norayne’s Beauty Salon Refresh - twelve for $10
$10

Enjoy a partial highlight and haircut at Norayne's Beauty Salon, a $200 value. A perfect refresh to look and feel your best.

🥃 Bourbon Decanter Set - one entry
$1

Elevate your home bar with a classic bourbon decanter set, complete with a glass decanter and four matching glasses—perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet pour.

🥃 Bourbon Decanter Set - twelve for $10
$10

Elevate your home bar with a classic bourbon decanter set, complete with a glass decanter and four matching glasses—perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet pour.

💎 Pearl Horseshoe Brooch - one entry
$1

A timeless pearl horseshoe-shaped brooch that adds a touch of elegance and a hint of Derby charm to any outfit.

💎 Pearl Horseshoe Brooch - twelve for $10
$10

A timeless pearl horseshoe-shaped brooch that adds a touch of elegance and a hint of Derby charm to any outfit.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!