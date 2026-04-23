152nd Kentucky Oaks Fundraiser Drawings

About this raffle
Enjoy two admissions to the The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art. Explore a stunning collection of Western and wildlife art in one of downtown St. Petersburg’s most unique cultural destinations.
Enjoy two admissions to the The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art. Explore a stunning collection of Western and wildlife art in one of downtown St. Petersburg’s most unique cultural destinations.
Enjoy a $150 voucher to freeFall Theatre, known for its intimate setting and dynamic performances. A perfect evening of live entertainment.
Enjoy a $150 voucher to freeFall Theatre, known for its intimate setting and dynamic performances. A perfect evening of live entertainment.
Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to CD Roma Restaurant paired with a bottle of wine—perfect for a cozy and delicious night out.
Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to CD Roma Restaurant paired with a bottle of wine—perfect for a cozy and delicious night out.
Treat yourself at Tina's Corner Hair Salon with hair color or highlights, treatment, haircut, and style (up to $250), plus over $200 in professional hair products.
Treat yourself at Tina's Corner Hair Salon with hair color or highlights, treatment, haircut, and style (up to $250), plus over $200 in professional hair products.
Enjoy a partial highlight and haircut at Norayne's Beauty Salon, a $200 value. A perfect refresh to look and feel your best.
Enjoy a partial highlight and haircut at Norayne's Beauty Salon, a $200 value. A perfect refresh to look and feel your best.
Elevate your home bar with a classic bourbon decanter set, complete with a glass decanter and four matching glasses—perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet pour.
Elevate your home bar with a classic bourbon decanter set, complete with a glass decanter and four matching glasses—perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet pour.
A timeless pearl horseshoe-shaped brooch that adds a touch of elegance and a hint of Derby charm to any outfit.
A timeless pearl horseshoe-shaped brooch that adds a touch of elegance and a hint of Derby charm to any outfit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!