The Black Conservative Summit 2024

General admission to all activities and meals but no hotel room. This does not include the RISE Awards Banquet.
General admission to all activities and meals but no hotel room. This does not include the RISE Awards Banquet.
General Admission with a single room
$600
General admission to all sessions and all meals with a standard hotel room (Twin Bed) for one person, Thursday night and Friday night. This does not include the RISE Awards Banquet.
General admission to all sessions and all meals with a standard hotel room (Twin Bed) for one person, Thursday night and Friday night. This does not include the RISE Awards Banquet.
General Admission with an executive room
$680
General admission to all sessions and all meals with an executive hotel room (Queen Bed) for two people, Thursday night and Friday night. This does not include the RISE Awards Banquet.
General admission to all sessions and all meals with an executive hotel room (Queen Bed) for two people, Thursday night and Friday night. This does not include the RISE Awards Banquet.
RISE Awards Banquet
$150
The RISE Awards banquet is on Saturday evening. At it, we honor a distinguished community member who has done or is doing great work to spread and live out the Conservative principles embodied in the RISE Principles of Responsible Government, Individual Liberty, Strong Family Values, and Economic Empowerment.
The RISE Awards banquet is on Saturday evening. At it, we honor a distinguished community member who has done or is doing great work to spread and live out the Conservative principles embodied in the RISE Principles of Responsible Government, Individual Liberty, Strong Family Values, and Economic Empowerment.
Exhibitor
$1,000
$1,000 Base Value
Logo on all marketing as Exhibitor
Web Site
1/4 page ad in the program
App Marketing
1-item included in the bag
2- Conference Registration
$1,000 Base Value
Logo on all marketing as Exhibitor
Web Site
1/4 page ad in the program
App Marketing
1-item included in the bag
2- Conference Registration
Silver Sponosr
$5,000
$5,000 Base Value
Logo on all marketing as Silver Sponsor
Web Site
1/2-page ad in the program
App Marketing
1-item included in the bag
4 - Conference Registrations
2 - VIP Meet & Greet
Vendor Table
$5,000 Base Value
Logo on all marketing as Silver Sponsor
Web Site
1/2-page ad in the program
App Marketing
1-item included in the bag
4 - Conference Registrations
2 - VIP Meet & Greet
Vendor Table
Gold Sponosrship
$15,000
$15,000 Base Value
Logo on all marketing as Gold
Web Site
Full-page ad in the program
App Marketing
1-minute max video(s) before/during the meal
1-item included on tables during their session or bag
6 - Conference Registrations
4 - VIP Meet & Greet
Vendor Table
$15,000 Base Value
Logo on all marketing as Gold
Web Site
Full-page ad in the program
App Marketing
1-minute max video(s) before/during the meal
1-item included on tables during their session or bag
6 - Conference Registrations
4 - VIP Meet & Greet
Vendor Table
Platinum Sponsor
$25,000
$25,000 Base Value
Logo on all marketing as Platinum Sponsor
Web Site
Full-page ad in the program
App Marketing
1-minute max video(s) before/during a session
1-item included on tables in their session or bag
10 - Conference Registrations
6 - VIP Meet & Greet
Vendor Table
$25,000 Base Value
Logo on all marketing as Platinum Sponsor
Web Site
Full-page ad in the program
App Marketing
1-minute max video(s) before/during a session
1-item included on tables in their session or bag
10 - Conference Registrations
6 - VIP Meet & Greet
Vendor Table
Title Sponsor
$75,000
$75,000 Base Value
Logo on all marketing as Title Sponsor
Web Site
(2) Full-page ads in the program (Back Panel plus one additional page)
App marketing on the home page
1-minute max video(s) 1x each day
1-item included on tables during the closing banquet or bag
20 - Conference Registrations
10 - VIP Meet & Greet
Vendor Table
$75,000 Base Value
Logo on all marketing as Title Sponsor
Web Site
(2) Full-page ads in the program (Back Panel plus one additional page)
App marketing on the home page
1-minute max video(s) 1x each day
1-item included on tables during the closing banquet or bag
20 - Conference Registrations
10 - VIP Meet & Greet
Vendor Table
Add a donation for Freedoms Journal Institute
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!