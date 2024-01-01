Panhandle Blaze Softball Booze Cooler Raffle

Panhandle Blaze Softball will be raffling off an Igloo Trailmate Journey 70 qt. cooler, 14 bottles of booze, and a 40 oz. Stanley tumbler valued at over $600! Please purchase a ticket (or 3) to help support our team! All funds raised will go directly to our team to help offset tournament fees and costs for the Spring/Summer 2024 season.





$10 for 1 ticket*

$20 for 3 tickets*





Ticket sales will be accepted online through April 5th. Drawing will be through Facebook Live on April 6th.





Not interested in the prize? Donations are always appreciated! Thank you for your support!





*Must be 21+ to win and present ID to claim