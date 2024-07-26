A Night in Old Hollywood

An evening where glamour meets purpose, supporting the transformative mission of AMIkids Pensacola.
Walk of Fame Star
$500
Individual or corporate purchase available
Entourage
$1,000
2 VIP tickets, 1 social media post leading up to the event, name on PPT presentation throughout the evening, entourage sponsorship recognized by Emcee, Walk of Fame Star.
Co-Star
$2,500
Star
$5,000
Producer
$12,500
Executive Director Sponsorship
$15,000
