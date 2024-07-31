Martha Hamblin Hall Event Rental

This rental includes the cost of utilizing CSMA's lighting and audio systems. Please order the number of tickets needed to cover each hour including set up and breakdown. Example: 3 hours = 3 tickets at $195.00.
Damage Deposit will be returned within 7-10 business days after event rental.
This rental includes the cost a live audio and lighting technician for your event. Please order the number of tickets needed to cover each hour of the technicians time. Example: 3 hours = 3 tickets at $600.00.
This rental includes the cost of the rental space only. This does not include use of CSMA's audio or lighting systems. Please order the number of tickets needed to cover each hour including set up and breakdown. Example: 3 hours = 3 tickets at $150.00.
This rental includes the cost a live lighting technician for your event. Please order the number of tickets needed to cover each hour of the technicians time. Example: 3 hours = 3 tickets at $450.00.
This rental includes the cost of a live audio technician for your event plus the cost of the space. Please order the number of tickets needed to cover each hour of the technicians time. Example: 3 hours = 3 tickets at $450.00.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!