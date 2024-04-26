Ravens Girls Basketball Camp June 2024

Metro State June 6-8th
$100
Live Scholastic June 14-16th
$100
CU Camp June 21-23rd
$100
Western State Overnight June 24-26th
$275
FUNDRAISING DISCOUNT!
Free
***If you have money in your peer to peer fundraising account you can click on this, then make a donation for the difference you owe. **** then in the comments of the form put your players name and Which camps they will be attending.
Add a donation for Ravens Girls Basketball Program

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!