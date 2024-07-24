Strip Church Network

These double-sided emery boards have two filing surfaces to shape and polish your nails. They measure 7x.75 inches and come in mutiple colors. Each emergy board displays a Christian message:





• God is within her she will not fail

• Always pray and never give up

• Trust in the Lord with all your heart

• The Lord bless you and keep you

• Be still and know that I am God

• With God all things are possible

• Love never ends

• I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me

• Be strong and courageous

• I am with you always





You will receive 30 emery boards for $15, shipping included