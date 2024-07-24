Strip Church Network

These fade resistant 5 x 5" bag toppers (folds to 5 x 2.5") are perfect anytime! Simply place your gift in a poly or treat bag and attach the fold-over card. They are printed on 14 pt high gloss UV card stock with a glossy back and scored for folding.
Toppers do not come folded, but are scored to ensure you can quickly and easily attach them to your bag with a staple. Price is for toppers only, bag and gift are not included.
Toppers are $10 per 25, shipping included..
*** GREEN DOTTED LINE DOES NOT APPEAR ON PRINTED PRODUCT, BUT IS INCLUDED TO INDICATE WHERE FOLD WILL OCCUR. ***
These postcards are perfect to include with a coffee mug, in a coffee-themed outreach bag, or even with just a coffee shop gift card.
Measuring 4 x 6" on 14 pt glossy cardstock, the card features full-color printing on the front and a blank back where you can write a note.
The cards are available in sets of 50 for only $15, shipping included.
These fade resistant 2x2" stickers will stick on any surface. They are individually cut with a peel-and-stick backing, which makes them perfect for distribution. Use them to enhance gifts, for branding identification on your gift bags, or just as a sticker -- however you choose to use them, they are sure to be a hit!
Stickers are $20 per 100, Shipping included.
Coming Fall 2025
Share the message of love and hope wherever you go with this durable 7.95" black silicone bracelet. Featuring bold pink lettering that reads “Jesus Loves Strippers,” this bracelet is lightweight, waterproof, and comfortable for everyday wear. Made with high-quality debossed, color-filled silicone, it won’t fade and is built to last. Perfect for outreach, fundraisers, or as a meaningful reminder for yourself or others.
Bracelets are sold in bundles of 25 for $20, which includes shipping.
Coming Fall 2025
These lightweight aluminum alloy bottle openers are laser engraved with Jesus Loves Strippers. Each opener includes a sturdy key ring for easy carrying They are durable, abrasion-resistant, and colorfast, and come in silver, black, green, red, rose red, lake blue, gold, dark blue, and purple.
Bottle openers are $15 for 25, shipping included.
Put a smile on their faces with this fun pen! The slim pink stick pen comes with cap and is imprinted in crisp white letters with the message“Jesus Loves Strippers.” Writes smoothly in classic black ink. Perfect for everyday use, gift bags, or ministry outreach.
You will receive 50 pens for $25, shipping included.
These double-sided emery boards have two filing surfaces to shape and polish your nails. They measure 7x.75 inches and come in mutiple colors. Each emergy board displays a Christian message:
• God is within her she will not fail
• Always pray and never give up
• Trust in the Lord with all your heart
• The Lord bless you and keep you
• Be still and know that I am God
• With God all things are possible
• Love never ends
• I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me
• Be strong and courageous
• I am with you always
You will receive 30 emery boards for $15, shipping included
