South Central CASA Of Oklahoma Playhouse Giveaway

Become a sponsors of our playhouse. With a $1000 sponsorship, you get your logo/name with prime placement listed on our website and social media pages, prime logo placement on event materials, banner displayed outside our CASA office on Lindsey St., and recognition at our playhouse drawing in December.

Become a sponsors of our playhouse. With a $1000 sponsorship, you get your logo/name with prime placement listed on our website and social media pages, prime logo placement on event materials, banner displayed outside our CASA office on Lindsey St., and recognition at our playhouse drawing in December.

More details...