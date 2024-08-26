South Central CASA Of Oklahoma Playhouse Giveaway

Become a sponsors of our playhouse. With a $1000 sponsorship, you get your logo/name with prime placement listed on our website and social media pages, prime logo placement on event materials, banner displayed outside our CASA office on Lindsey St., and recognition at our playhouse drawing in December.
Building for Tomorrow Sponsor
$500
Become a sponsors of our playhouse. With a $500 sponsorship, you get your logo/name listed on our website and social media pages, banner displayed outside our CASA office on Lindsey St., and recognition at our playhouse drawing in December.
Building for Awareness Sponsor
$250
Become a sponsors of our playhouse. With a $250 sponsorship, you get your logo/name listed on our website and social media pages and recognition at our playhouse drawing in December.
Add a donation for South Central CASA of Oklahoma
$
