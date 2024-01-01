Wood Tiger Holiday Shop

This year Wood Tiger PTO is Hosting a Holiday Shop where Students can purchase amazing and affordable gifts for family members this holiday season. Students will shop during school hours with their class during the week of December 11-15.





Please return the envelope sent home with your child to their home room teacher with cash, or you can fill out this easy form online :)





Gifts will be $1, $3 or $5 each and we have a range of items for all ages! Students will have an opportunity to wrap their gifts free of charge. Please account for all family members listed when sending money.





(Example $20, to cover Mom/Dad/3 siblings).

Please denote if you would like to make a donation of if you would like any applicable change after your child’s purchase.





Thank you so much!