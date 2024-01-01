Logo
Historic Owego Marketplace
Parade of Lights

56 Main St, Owego, NY 13827, USA

 DECORATE YOUR ATV, UTV, OR JEEP WITH CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AND PARADE THROUGH THE VILLAGE!


  • $10 registration
  • Line up at 6:30, Parade at 7pm
  • Prizes!!!!!
