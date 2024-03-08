Cloverleaf Educational Services

Ages 0-19 Designed for students that take music / singing lessons alone or online, participants will meet up and decide on a piece to play and learn to play with other instruments / people. This guided Jam session gives participants the opportunity to explore aspects of playing in a band, group, or orchestra that are not easy to feel when you are taking private lessons. Participants should bring their own instruments if possible (piano is available on site for use by students) Pre-Registration is REQUIRED as space is limited to 10 per session. Saturday 2-4 PM Nov 2

