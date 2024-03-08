Cloverleaf Educational Services

Cloverleaf Scholarship
Free
If you are facing financial hardship and need a scholarship, please choose this option and we will send you an application.
Tutoring - Individual 60-minute Session item
Tutoring - Individual 60-minute Session
$50
Tutoring is available for a variety of subjects one on one. Tutors can set up to work in person or on Zoom depending on what works best for the Student and Tutor. Sometimes a little help is all we need to accomplish our goals. Let us help your student achieve their goals! Individual Tutoring - Assessments Available English, Writing, Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, History, Life Skills, Test Prep, Adaptive Learning Techniques
Tutoring - Individual 90-minute Session item
Tutoring - Individual 90-minute Session
$90
Individual Tutoring- Assessments Available English, Writing, Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, History, Life Skills, Test Prep, Adaptive Learning Techniques
Mindful Movements item
Mindful Movements
$80
Starting November 1 Ages 0-4, accompanied by an adult Fridays, 8:30-9:30 A.M. 3 N. Main Street Deer Park, WA 99006 Teacher- Autumn Mackert
Littles STEAM Time item
Littles STEAM Time
$100
One month of Littles STEAM Time Ages 2-5, accompanied by an adult Starting Nov 1, 2024 Fridays 9:30-10:30 3 N. Main St. Deer Park, WA 99006 Teachers- Autumn Mackert and Brianna Sande
Kids Music Jam item
Kids Music Jam
$10
Ages 0-19 Designed for students that take music / singing lessons alone or online, participants will meet up and decide on a piece to play and learn to play with other instruments / people. This guided Jam session gives participants the opportunity to explore aspects of playing in a band, group, or orchestra that are not easy to feel when you are taking private lessons.  Participants should bring their own instruments if possible  (piano is available on site for use by students)  Pre-Registration is REQUIRED as space is limited to 10 per session. Saturday 2-4 PM Nov 2
