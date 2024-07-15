Silverlake Lions Club Virtual Strides 5K

Strides Participant
$40
Run, walk, or cycle 5K anywhere in the month of November. Proceeds will go to the American Diabetes Association. Participants will receive an event t-shirt and Lions Club International Strides event pin.
Add a donation for Silverlake Lions In Service Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!