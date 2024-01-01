APF 2024 Event Vendors





Dear friends,





Alliance of PKU Families which includes Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, DC, and West Virginia is hosting several events for the 2024 year and we are looking forward to you joining us!





PKU in the Park

Hershey Park in Hershey, PA on June 29th from 12:00pm-1:00pm

Vendors will have a table inside Hershey Park.

PKU at the Zoo

Metro Richmond Zoo in Mosley, Virginia on August 13th from ???

Vendors will have a table outside of the zoo’s front entrance.

PKU Hits the Courts

Dill Dinkers Pickleball in Columbia, MD on September 21st 1:30pm-3:30pm

Vendors will have tables inside Dill Dinkers.

PKU on the Farm

Braehead Farms in Fredericksburg, VA on November 1st 1:00pm-3:00pm

Vendors will have a picnic table to set out vendor items





Our other yearly initiatives include a virtual round table for 10-20 year olds and 21+ as well as a virtual food pantry for those in need. In addition to these activities we hope to set up a West Virginia event TBD.





In order to make these events successful, we need support from organizations such as yours.The vendor fair is an integral piece of all of our events as our families are able to explore different formulas and medical food. Each event is a certain fee and will secure you a vendor table for the duration of the event. We hope to see you at one or more of these events in 2024!





Sincerely,

Melissa Scobell Tobiasz

President

Alliance of PKU Families

EIN #52-1879326