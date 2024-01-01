Victorious Conference LEADERS 2024

Church Leaders,





We are so excited to host you over this powerful two-day conference. We believe in you. We want to partner with you to see victory in your personal life and in your ministry. Steve and Wendy have blessed our church tremendously over the past 4 years and we want to extend the blessing to you. That is why we are covering all costs for you and your pastoral team to come and be a part of this experience. We hope you will come.





We are also holding a Leaders Only Lunch with Steve Backlund where you will be able to ask questions to Steve about leadership. His book Culture of Empowerment has been the single greatest book our staff has read in regards to raising up leaders.





Below has all the details about the event...





You’re invited to Victorious Conference, a life-changing two-day event with Steve and Wendy Backlund, authors of the best-selling books, "Victorious Mindsets" and "Victorious Emotions".





This will take place on September 27th and 28th at LIFECHURCH7 in Richland, Washington.





The Victorious Conference will inspire and empower you to overcome personal challenges and embrace a life of victory in Jesus. Steve and Wendy Backlund, renowned speakers and authors, will share their wisdom and insights to help you develop a victorious mindset and master your emotions. Through thought-provoking teachings, interactive discussions, and engaging worship, you will learn how to break free from limiting beliefs, fear, and negativity to transform your life.





Conference Highlights:

Engaging keynote sessions from Steve and Wendy Backlund, offering practical tools and insights to help you experience personal breakthrough and emotional freedom through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals seeking personal growth and transformation.

Powerful worship and prayer to deepen your connection with Jesus.

Exclusive access to the authors' resources and special event discounts on their books.

Don't miss this opportunity to dive deep into the powerful teachings of "Victorious Mindsets" and "Victorious Emotions" with Steve and Wendy Backlund at the Victorious Conference.





Reserve your spot today and take the first step in transforming your mindset, emotions, and ultimately your life!