Get your raffle tickets for prizes - PTO Parent Social Fundraiser Fall 2024

Bulls Tickets Raffle
$10
Each raffle ticket purchased provides the chance to win 2 tickets to see the Chicago Bulls take on the Boston Celtics on Friday, November 29th at 7pm at the United Center. Valued at $500.
$100.00 Dengeo's Gift Card Raffle
$5
Win this raffle and you can enjoy a family dinner night with $100 worth of gift cards for Dengeo's Restaurant
Haircut at Loft Twelve Salon Raffle
$5
The winner of this raffle will have a chance to treat themselves with a voucher for a haircut at Loft Twelve Salon in Lincoln Park valued at $115
Wine/Spirits package Raffle
$5
This raffle is for the sommelier at heart - we call it the Fall Essentials: A selection of autumnal libations from around the world courtesy of Maverick Beverage Company valued at $200
Still Austin Whiskey Raffle
$5
2 bottles from the World-Class Distillery Still Austin - their famous Straight Rye Whiskey and the Cask Strength Rye Whiskey valued at $115.
Principal for a Day Raffle (2nd-8th)
$5
Ever wonder what Principal Gamble spends his day doing? Well, now's your chance to find out! This raffle is open to 2nd-8th grade.
Cooking Lesson with the Asst. Principal Raffle (2nd-8th)
$5
Open to 2nd-8th grade, the winner of this raffle can bring 2 friends along to learn how to make a delicious recipe that you can make again for your family and friends! Cooking lesson will be held during the school day.
Munchkins with Ms. McReynolds Raffle (K-8th)
$5
Open to K-8th grade, 2 lucky raffle winners will get to bring a friend to join Ms. McReynolds for DD Munchkins before school starts at 8:30am in room 105.
Learn to Punch Needle with Ms. Wiersma Raffle (5th-8th)
$5
Does your 5th-8th grader love to craft? The winner of this raffle can bring up to 4 friends to learn how to punch needle using a cute craft kit to make a trendy piece of art for your wall. Music/Drinks/Snacks included
Pizza with Ms. Sartain Raffle (K-8th)
$5
The lucky winner of this raffle in K-8th can bring 2 friends along to enjoy some time after school hanging out with Mrs. Sartain while eating delicious pizza at Martino's!
Golf, Lunch and Ice Cream with Ms. Luciano Raffle (K-8th)
$5
The K-8th grader that wins this raffle can bring along 1 friend to play a round of golf, grab something to eat at Bunny Hutch, and end with a delicious dessert at Oberweis! Can be scheduled after school or on a weekend.
Gaming with Gleeson Raffle (3rd-8th)
$5
For this raffle, the winner will get to bring 3 friends along on a weekend day to meet Ms. Gleeson at Ignite Gaming in Skokie for an hour of gaming, pizza and pop! Open to 3rd-8th grade.
Open Gym Raffle (3rd-8th)
$5
The winner of this raffle can bring 3 friends along during the school day for an open gym session with Mr. Martin. He will bring the Gatorade, and the winner will just need to pick the activity to play! Open to 3rd-8th.
Volleyball Scrimmage with Ms. Tamborino Raffle (5th-8th)
$5
Hey 5th-8th graders! Want to see if you can beat Coach Tamborino and her Crew? Best of three sets wins! The winner will bring 5 friends for an afterschool match up in the gym!
K-4th Karaoke Party with Mrs. Stirling Raffle
$5
The winner of this raffle can bring 9 of their closest friends to the music room to join a Karaoke Party during the school day! Open to Kindergarten-4th grade.
5th-8th Karaoke Party with Mrs. Stirling Raffle
$5
The winner of this raffle can bring 9 of their closest friends to the music room to join a Karaoke Party during the school day! Open to 5th-8th.
Legos and Pizza with Ms. Mulholland Raffle (K-8th)
$5
Love building with Lego's? Come and do it while eating yummy pizza with your friends! The winner can bring 3 friends for this fun party during the school day. Open to K-8th
Glassware from Alarmist Brewery Raffle
$1
This raffle is sure to please the beer enthusiast with an assortment of glassware from our sponsor for the evening, Alarmist Brewery
Skinflection Spa Gift Card Raffle
$1
Ready to glow? This winner will have a chance to give their skin extra TLC with a gift card from Skinflection Spa in Lincolnwood valued at $90.00
Bittersweet Cafe Gift Card and Metal Artwork Raffle
$1
A gift card for Bittersweet Cafe in Lincoln Park valued at $50.00 and a one-of-a-kind metal wall hanging / sculpture created by a member of the Solomon parent community
Lush Gift Basket Raffle
$1
The winner of this raffle will get to indulge in a spa day at home with an assortment of bath essentials from Lush valued at $50.00
4 Escape Room Game Tickets Raffle
$1
The lucky winner of this raffle will win 4 tickets valued at $41.99 each to the Escape Game in downtown Chicago
Cheesecake Factory Gift Card Raffle
$1
The winner of this raffle receives a $50.00 Gift Card for The Cheesecake Factory. Use it for a whole meal or indulge in dessert!!
Superdawg Gift Card & 4 tickets to Novelty Golf Raffle
$1
Each raffle ticket provides an opportunity to win a gift card for everyone's favorite - Superdawg - valued at $25.00 plus a round of mini-golf at neighborhoof favorite Novelty Golf (valued at $56.00)
Dengeo's Gift Card Raffle
$1
We will have 2 raffle winners for $50.00 Dengeo's Restaurant gift cards.
Novelty Golf Raffle
$1
4 lucky winners will win a round of golf for 4 valued at $56.00 at everyone's neighborhood favorite mini-golf - Novelty Golf on Devon in Lincolnwood.
